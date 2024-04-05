Sour Grapes: Brad Pitt Defends NDA Presented to Ex Angelina Jolie in Winery War, Demands Docs From Past Agreements
Brad Pitt is standing by his decision to present ex Angelina Jolie with a non-disclosure agreement for the Château Miraval deal as the famous former flames continue to duke it out over their winery years after their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In newly filed court docs, lawyers for Pitt noted the exes had both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand" while disputing claims made by Jolie.
Jolie previously said she opted out of selling to Pitt for $54 million because she suspected a non-disparagement clause was a thinly veiled "unconscionable" attempt to "control" her.
The two have been in a back-and-forth over Jolie's decision to sell her stake in their French winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.
As part of the actor's latest filing, Pitt shut down allegations that his NDA was overly strict, claiming that her lawyer "proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause."
"The scope, terms, and subject matter covered by the NDAs that Jolie has signed or asked a third-party to sign are probative of whether Jolie truly withdrew from the negotiations with Pitt because of the NDA he requested, as she asserts," the docs submitted in Los Angeles court read.
"By way of example only, if Jolie has required others to sign NDAs that were at least as broad as the one she claims was so 'unconscionable' here, it would severely undermine her claimed excuse for terminating negotiations with Pitt and covertly negotiating with Stoli."
Pitt said the proof will be easy to see once she provides the docs from other NDAs she has signed or asked others to sign.
"Jolie adamantly refuses to produce the many other NDAs that she signed or requested from others during the relevant time period, along with related documents, presumably because she knows they will severely undermine her defenses," it was claimed.
Pitt initially filed his lawsuit claiming that Jolie had given her word not to sell her interest in the company without his approval, which she denied.
This outlet previously told you that Pitt also demanded the oligarch not be allowed to escape his bombshell lawsuit over the $164 million French estate. In his motion, Pitt revealed he believed Jolie sold her stake for $64 million.
Jolie, however, said she has been playing fair and was open to signing a standard NDA as part of her original offer.
In her new court filing, she alleged that Pitt was abusive toward her before the 2016 plane incident that was the catalyst to her filing for divorce, which he also denied.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Jolie's sealed filing, which included emails, summaries of the family's expected testimony and other evidence, caused Pitt to fear that the information could eventually become public," her lawyers alleged, claiming the box office star wanted Jolie to "contractually bind herself to that silence" about his accused "personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not."