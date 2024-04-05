Sour Grapes: Brad Pitt Defends NDA Presented to Ex Angelina Jolie in Winery War, Demands Docs From Past Agreements

"The scope, terms, and subject matter covered by the NDAs that Jolie has signed or asked a third-party to sign are probative of whether Jolie truly withdrew from the negotiations with Pitt because of the NDA he requested, as she asserts," the docs submitted in Los Angeles court read.

"By way of example only, if Jolie has required others to sign NDAs that were at least as broad as the one she claims was so 'unconscionable' here, it would severely undermine her claimed excuse for terminating negotiations with Pitt and covertly negotiating with Stoli."

Pitt said the proof will be easy to see once she provides the docs from other NDAs she has signed or asked others to sign.