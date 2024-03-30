Brad Pitt 'Thrilled' Daughter Shiloh, 17, Wants to Move Out of Mom Angelina Jolie's House to Live With Him: Report

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly wants to move out of mom Angelina Jolie's house and into dad Brad Pitt's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Amid Brad's ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina and shaky relationships with his five other children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — he shares with her, the A-list actor is said to be "thrilled" with Shiloh's desire to move-in.