Brad Pitt 'Thrilled' Daughter Shiloh, 17, Wants to Move Out of Mom Angelina Jolie's House to Live With Him: Report
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly wants to move out of mom Angelina Jolie's house and into dad Brad Pitt's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amid Brad's ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina and shaky relationships with his five other children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — he shares with her, the A-list actor is said to be "thrilled" with Shiloh's desire to move-in.
While promoting his 2022 film Bullet Train, a usually calm and collected Brad, 60, got uncharacteristically emotional on the red carpet when asked about his daughter Shiloh's dance skills, after a video of the teen went viral.
"It brings a tear to the eye," gushed the proud dad. "She's very beautiful."
Despite all the drama that's gone down between Brad and Angelina since their 2016 split, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star has remained very close with his 17-year-old mini-me.
Now, a source revealed Shiloh wants to move out of her mom's house and into Brad's $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.
"Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake up things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy's little girl," the insider told Star magazine, adding Brad "was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news."
It's a dream come true for Brad, but it's Angelina's worst nightmare.
The Eternals actress, 48, has been battling Brad for custody of their younger children for nearly eight years.
"Naturally, Angelina wasn't happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions," the source explained. It helps that Brad lives a mere few blocks from Angelina's $25 million compound.
"Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters," the insider noted.
Shiloh's siblings apparently also have mixed feelings about the move. While Brad is on good terms with Knox and Vivienne — who were both seen being chauffeured to his home for a visit in early January — Maddox, Pax and Zahara "still haven't repaired their relationship" with their dad.
In November, Zahara revealed she'd dropped Brad's last name when she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College. The same month, a 2020 Instagram post from Pax resurfaced in which he calls Brad "a f------ awful human being."
It's going to be an adjustment for all involved — especially Brad's girlfriend of one year, Ines de Roman. The source revealed the 31-year-old jewelry designer began shacking up with Brad a couple of months ago, but has yet to meet his kids.
"Things may be a little awkward," the insider said. "It seemed to be a good plan initially, but Shiloh doesn't even know Ines."
But Brad is determined to make a smooth transition. "He's thrilled Shiloh is moving in, and he knows it will all work out!"