Brad Pitt Spotted Hanging With His Kids, Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Leaves Actor’s Pad Before They Arrive

While Pitt has not been photographed with any of the kids since the 2016 incident on a private plane where Jolie accused her then-husband of attacking her and the children, he is now reportedly on better terms with the younger children.

Two of his children are said to be visiting Pitt on a regular basis, although his new girl-friend Ines de Ramon, who moved in with the actor last month and recently settled her own divorce from ex-husband Paul Wesley, leaves the house before they arrive.