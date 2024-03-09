Brad Pitt Spotted Hanging With His Kids, Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Leaves Actor’s Pad Before They Arrive
Brad Pitt has been spending more time with his kids as his long, bitter divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to drag on, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, 60, shares adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, with Jolie, 48, along with biological children Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
While Pitt has not been photographed with any of the kids since the 2016 incident on a private plane where Jolie accused her then-husband of attacking her and the children, he is now reportedly on better terms with the younger children.
Two of his children are said to be visiting Pitt on a regular basis, although his new girl-friend Ines de Ramon, who moved in with the actor last month and recently settled her own divorce from ex-husband Paul Wesley, leaves the house before they arrive.
"Ines still has her own place in LA but she spends a lot of time at Brad’s whenever he’s in town," an insider told the U.S. Sun. "She takes her dog over to the house, they order to-go food a lot and it seems she can come and go as often as she pleases."
"But whenever Brad’s kids come over to see him Ines makes a point to leave around 15 or 20 minutes before they arrive," the source continued. "She clearly wants to be discreet and let them enjoy bonding time with him one-on-one."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt has been very cautious about introducing his kids to his new girlfriend.
"Brad's walking on eggshells when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend," an insider told the National Enquirer in January. "She's not just the kids' mother, she's their best friend. Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines? No wonder he's in no rush to make the introductions!"
According to aerial photos shot by the U.S. Sun, Pitt's new house is located mere blocks away from Jolie's, making it easier for the kids to visit.
