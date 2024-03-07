Home > Exclusives > Brad Pitt Exclusive It's Official! Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Settles Divorce From Ex Paul Wesley After Moving in With 'Bullet Train' Star Source: MEGA Ines and Paul are officially over. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 7 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon and her ex-husband Paul Wesley hashed out a settlement in their divorce — weeks after Brad and Ines started living together. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Paul informed the court they had reached a “written agreement” regarding their property, marriage rights, and support.

He noted that he was knowingly giving up his right to spousal support. He said spousal support should be ordered “as set forth in the proposed judgment.” Paul attached the judgment, but it is under seal with the court. The Vampire Diaries star said the issue of attorney fees was covered in the settlement.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in February 2023, Paul filed for divorce from Ines after 4 years of marriage. He listed the date of marriage as August 25, 2018, and the date of separation as “to be determined.” Ines and Paul did not have any children.

In her response, Brad’s girlfriend listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her petition. Her filing did not indicate whether she wanted to collect spousal support or not.

However, she did note that a private deal had been reached with Paul over property. Regarding community property, she wrote, “All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties.” Paul was previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto.

Ines and Paul announced their split months before the February 2023 divorce petition. The exes released a statement in September 2022 revealing their decision to breakup. A rep for Paul said the couple had actually been separated since April 2022. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the statement read.

The divorce settlement comes as 32-year-old Ines and 60-year-old Brad are getting quite serious. Last month, sources told People that the duo recently moved in together. The outlet said she moved into Brad’s home in Los Angeles.

"It's pretty recent," a source said. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever." The insider revealed Ines still has her own place. Brad and Ines have been linked together since November 2022 — and sources said they had been dating for a couple of months before going public.

The two have been spotted jet-setting around the globe while he films his untitled Formula One film. They recently celebrated the actor’s birthday with a “low-key” celebration.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are still fighting in divorce court and a separate $250 million civil lawsuit.