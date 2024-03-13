War of the Rosés: Angelina Jolie FAILS to Dismiss Brad Pitt's Breach of Agreement Claim Over $64M Miraval Vineyard Sale to Russian Oligarch
Brad Pitt scored a significant legal victory this month in the ongoing dispute over ownership of the French vineyard Chateau Miraval which he co-owned with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The vineyard, which is renowned for its award-winning sparkling rosé, was placed at the center of what has since been dubbed the “War of the Rosés.”
The latest development came after Jolie attempted to challenge a preliminary ruling at the Los Angeles Superior Court which favored Pitt's claims that Jolie had sold her stake in the vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his consent in 2021.
Flash forward to last week, and the court rejected Jolie's assertions that Pitt's lawsuit was “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern” during a hearing held on March 8.
Pitt's legal team now has the okay to proceed to trial, according to Daily Mail, and he is suing Jolie for breaching an alleged agreement that gave each other first refusal in any business dealings.
The court also reportedly approved Pitt's request to amend one of his claims related to breaching an “implied covenant” of fair dealing and good faith.
Despite Jolie's efforts to dismiss the lawsuit for allegedly breaching an implied contract, the judge overseeing the case upheld Pitt's claims – dealing yet another blow to Jolie and Shefler.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recent “War of the Rosés” legal battles have seen Shefler stripped of some shares by a court in Luxembourg – which ultimately shifted majority ownership of the vineyard back to Pitt.
The dispute over Chateau Miraval has reportedly spanned courtrooms in France, Luxembourg, and Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Pitt was taken aback when Jolie sold her share of Chateau Miraval to Shefler without his consent in 2021 following their contentious separation in 2016.
- Judge Sides With Brad Pitt in Actor's Fight With Russian Oligarch Over Evidence in $250 Million War With Angelina Jolie
- Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Claims Estranged Wife Sold Stake In Winery To Russian Oligarch Without His Approval Amid Divorce War
- Bitter Angie’s Revenge: Jolie's Former Company Files $250 Million Lawsuit Claiming Brad Pitt Launched Devious Campaign To ‘Seize Control’ Of French Winery
Pitt initially alleged that Jolie violated their agreement by not offering him first refusal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Financial documents revealed last month showed that the ownership of Jolie’s sold sales appeared to reside in a trust on the isle of Jersey that were controlled by a company with no direct ties to Shefler.
“Brad wants Jersey to start providing answers,” a source close to the Fight Club actor told Daily Mail. “He should have the right to know who has bought into his business.”
“He has put his heart and soul into Chateau Miraval and feels the rug has been pulled out from under him,” the insider added. “He does not know for sure who he is actually in business with.”
Pitt's legal team aims to void the $64 million sale of Jolie's share due to the alleged breach of their first refusal agreement.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt and Jolie first purchased the Miraval estate in 2008 with Pitt as the majority shareholder.
The Hollywood couple’s sudden split in 2016 led to a bitter legal battle over the now $164 million estate which culminated in the sale of Jolie's shares to Shefler's group five years later in 2021 – a move that Pitt's team argued Jolie had made with the intention of Shefler gaining majority control.