Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Daring Pink Buzz Cut as Parents' $250 Million Court War Rages On
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt resembled her famous mother in her 1998 role as Gia Carangi, showcasing a fresh pink buzz cut while out and about.
The 17-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles this week as Pitt and Jolie continue to duke it out in court.
Brangelina is still in the throes of a nasty court battle over Chateau Miraval, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, a $164 million property purchased during their marriage intended to be a family business.
On Monday, Shiloh stepped out rocking a T-shirt with a full moon emblazoned on it, frayed denim shorts, sneakers, and a leather backpack in the photos published by Daily Mail, showing her chatting with a pal over lunch at Erewhon in Studio City.
The teen, who has been pursuing her own passion for performing at the local Millennium Dance Complex, appeared to be in great spirits while showing off her new colored 'do.
Shiloh's outing came just days after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Jolie had her legal team fire off a stern email accusing Pitt of backing out of an eight-figure deal to purchase her stake in the estate.
An email sent by her lawyer to Pitt's team in April 2021 was recently submitted into evidence in the case, addressing exchanges they had months after Jolie said she wanted out of the business.
As we previously reported, the Fight Club actor sued his ex-wife after she sold her stake in the business to a third-party company named Stoli, which he said was run by a Russian Oligarch named Yuri Shefler.
Pitt said that Jolie promised not to make any sale without his consent, alleging that Stoli and Shefler had attempted a hostile takeover of the company while demanding the sale by Jolie be voided.
Jolie refused to sit by idly, however, firing back with a $250 million countersuit from her former company Nouvel, which she sold in the deal, blasting the actor and his team for allegedly misusing Chateau's assets.
"I hereby wish to remind that after many weeks of negotiation and discussions, we reached a final agreement on 25 February 2021 for the full sale of my client Angelina Jolie's stake in Miraval to Brad Pitt and the Perrin family," the newly exposed email stated.
It was noted that Jolie reached the decision as she was "no longer able to bear the emotional connection to a place that marked the end of her marriage" in 2016.
"Furthermore, she feels unable to be part of a business centered around wine, given the part alcohol played in harm to their family. She continues to believe that the sale is in the best interests of all concerned."
In another shocking development, Jolie's lawyer claimed she became privy to the information that Pitt and his associates were allegedly attempting to back out of the deal. The case remains ongoing.