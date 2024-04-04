Brad Pitt's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Angelina Jolie Started Before 2016 Plane Fight, Actress' Lawyers Claim in Bombshell Court Filing

Angelina Jolie is making additional claims of abuse, claiming that Brad Pitt allegedly got physical with her before the 2016 plane incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The accusations are made in a new court filing regarding the exes' nasty and never-ending battle over their French winery Château Miraval, in which Jolie's attorneys claimed they have communication that would allegedly prove Pitt, 60, refused to let his former wife sell off her shares of the company unless she signed an "expansive" non-disclosure agreement.