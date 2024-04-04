Brad Pitt's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Angelina Jolie Started Before 2016 Plane Fight, Actress' Lawyers Claim in Bombshell Court Filing
Angelina Jolie is making additional claims of abuse, claiming that Brad Pitt allegedly got physical with her before the 2016 plane incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accusations are made in a new court filing regarding the exes' nasty and never-ending battle over their French winery Château Miraval, in which Jolie's attorneys claimed they have communication that would allegedly prove Pitt, 60, refused to let his former wife sell off her shares of the company unless she signed an "expansive" non-disclosure agreement.
Thursday's filing obtained by PEOPLE revealed the actress' legal team hopes to make that communication public but needs permission from the court. However, the bombshell is that they also alleged Pitt had a "history of physical abuse" against Jolie, 48, in the latest legal documents.
"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," her lawyers charged.
While Pitt's representative declined to comment, another source familiar with the situation shut down the allegations and flipped the script on Jolie.
"This is a pattern of behavior — whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction," a friend of the Hollywood actor told the outlet.
They added: "There was a lengthy custody trial that involved the entire history of their relationship and a judge who heard all the evidence still granted him 50/50 custody."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt sued his ex-wife in February 2022, claiming that Jolie illegally sold her shares of the winery to a Russian oligarch without his consent. He argued they had an alleged private understanding that neither would sell their stakes without the other's blessing.
Their ongoing bitter legal battle has been dubbed the “War of the Rosés.”
Jolie's side now claims Pitt's winery lawsuit would never have happened had he bought her shares when she presented the offer. They alleged the Fight Club actor refused unless the deal came with an ironclad NDA, suggesting he was scared the sealed documents in their custody feud would be made public without it.
"Jolie’s sealed filing, which included emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence, caused Pitt to fear that the information could eventually become public," the filing read. The legal documents also claimed that Pitt wanted his ex to "contractually bind herself to that silence" regarding his alleged "personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not."
However, Pitt charged in 2023 that Jolie was the one with the idea of an “even broader non-disparagement clause,” claiming that his legal team presented her with a "narrower" non-disparagement clause that was “intended to protect the business.”
“The clause also made clear that there would be no limitation on Jolie’s ability to speak in connection with Pitt and Jolie’s divorce or custody proceedings. It specifically provided: This commitment shall however not limit the ability, for any Party, to make any claims, filings or testimony in any legal proceedings," the June filing read.
Pitt scored the latest legal victory when Jolie's claims about his winery lawsuit being “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern” were rejected during a hearing on March 8. The legal move allegedly gave his legal team the green light to take the fight to trial, per Daily Mail.
Pitt is suing Jolie for breaching their alleged agreement to give each other first refusal in business dealings.