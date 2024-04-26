Ex- Harper Collins Exec's 28-Year-Old Son and Friend Killed in Full Moon Party Motorcycle Crash in Thailand

In a tragic turn of events, Elias Giangrande , 28, son of former Harper Collins executive Gregory Giangrande , and his friend Jack Niehaus , 25, lost their lives in a horrific head-on crash while returning from the infamous Full Moon Party in Thailand , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Koh Pha Ngan police reported receiving a call about the crash at 4:30 am local time, following the Full Moon Party that had taken place the previous Tuesday. Both Elias and Jack were riding the motorcycle, allegedly "drunk and speeding," without helmets, when they collided with a taxi on a dimly lit road, resulting in the fatal accident.

The incident occurred on Koh Pha Ngan island, where they were riding a motorcycle back to their hotel from the beach party.

Priya recounted that her brother ran out of petrol, prompting Elias to drive back and pick him up before the crash occurred.

Elias, a passionate scuba diver and the owner of a luxury yachting company in Miami , tragically lost his life alongside Jack, who was described by his sister Priya Niehaus as being on a trip around Asia with friends at the time of the accident.

"Think of all the best qualities of a human being, then add a cheeky joke and a never-ending smile," Priya said in a joint statement with Jack's parents, Troy and Nicole.

"He had an aspiring career in private wealth at UBS, but his passions were travel, racing, and he dreamt of having a family of his own," they continued, describing the late diver's character. "Jack had a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and we will miss that, along with his selflessness."

"He was a ray of sunshine no matter the circumstances, and most of all, he was inclusive, loving, and kind to all. He may have only had 25 years, but man were those years a true gift. A son, a brother, and most of all everyone's best friend."