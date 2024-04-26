Case Closed: Britney Spears to Pay Dad Jamie's Legal Bills After Settling Lengthy Court Battle
Britney Spears has finally ended her legal battle with estranged father Jamie Spears after she accused him of mishandling her estate throughout her 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite allegedly being told by her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, that she had a good case against the the 71-year-old, the "Toxic" singer will be shelling out big bucks to pay his legal bills.
Only two months ago, Jamie accused Britney of attempting to stall their trial —which had been scheduled for May 2024 — and made it clear they had not settled the case.
However, it's now been reported that the 42-year-old eventually did settle, adding that she is furious that she has to pay up. According to sources who are knowledgeable about details of the case, she will have to spend more than $2 million to cover her dad's legal expenses.
It's been estimated she's paid her own lawyer roughly $4 million as well.
The surprising settlement comes months after Britney's attorney claimed Jamie "is not entitled to and never will receive another dollar of his daughter’s money."
He further stated that "Mr. Spears’s abuse of the system, waste, and vindictive attempts to harass his daughter" was both "contrary to law" and contrary to "fundamental decency."
Despite their rollercoaster relationship, the award-winning singer may still be considering reconciliation with her father after years of turmoil. Last December, sources alleged that Jamie's recent leg amputation "softened" her opinion of him.
"It’s up in the air," an insider explained at the time. "Given his medical situation, Britney is open to [talking], but this kind of rekindling doesn’t happen overnight."
The retired business owner lost his limb inches above his knee after suffering a "terrible infection" from a knee replacement surgery that he'd had back in the mid-2000s. The infection left him hospitalized for weeks and the amputation reportedly came as a "last resort" from medical staff in an attempt to save his life.
Several weeks after the life-changing procedure, he was spotted holding onto the door of a vehicle for support as he moved himself from the car into a wheelchair outside of a warehouse in Kentwood, La., in December 2023.
TMZ reported that Britney and Jamie settled their case.