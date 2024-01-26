Ex-wife of Britney Spears' Former Paparazzo Boyfriend Says Singer Was the 'Catalyst' for Her Divorce
Pop princess Britney Spears allegedly dated a married man in 2007. Now, his ex-wife has broken her silence on the unexpected fling.
In a shocking twist, AzLynn Berry expressed gratitude for Spears and said the singer helped her leave a "toxic" marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Berry, a Los Angeles-based alignment coach and embodiment guide, addressed Spears' alleged relationship with her husband in an interview with Us Weekly. Berry married paparazzo Adnan Ghalib in 2003 when she was 23 years old.
"I’m so f------ grateful that, for whatever reason, this unbelievable person walked into my husband’s life and removed him from mine," Berry said of Spears.
Ghalib's chance meeting with the pop star came towards the end of his marriage in 2007 when he was trying to snap photos of the Toxic singer.
In a desperate attempt to flee the paparazzi, Spears ironically sought shelter in Ghalib's car — and the pair's unlikely connection was formed. Berry said Ghalib initially presented his relationship with the singer as purely platonic and claimed he was only trying to help Spears.
"Britney was aware of the incoming conservatorship," Berry said. "He told me a lot of intimate details [about her] … even mental health stuff."
Three months later, Ghalib was exposed when a shocking photo surfaced showing him kissing the Gimme More singer in a Santa Barbara parking lot was published.
"I’m pretty sure I called him, yelling and screaming. I probably texted him 50 times and waited for him to come back," Berry recalled, adding the incident was "extremely traumatic."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Britney Spears Cut Ties With Mom Lynne Right Before Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Came Crumbling Down
- Erratic Britney Spears Goes Topless, Dances Around in Bed After Sam Asghari Divorce Bombshell
- 'Absolutely Disgusting': Britney Spears' Husband Slams Doc Claiming Their 11-Month Marriage is in 'Deep Trouble'
Berry filed for divorce from Ghalib on January 18, 2008. Despite the way her marriage ended, the alignment coach has no hard feelings for the singer, who she believes was also a victim of her ex-husband's "manipulation."
"He was very charismatic. I was never going to leave Adnan," Berry said. "[Britney’s] presence was the catalyst that was strong enough to end the marriage, and I’m actually very, very grateful."
"I know for a fact that I would’ve killed myself if I stayed in a toxic relationship."
While reflecting on her marriage, Berry admitted that Ghalib's fling with the singer was not the first time they had issues over his alleged womanizing ways.
"He didn’t have a history of being honest when it came to his relationship status," Berry noted. As for Spears, she claimed that she didn't know Ghalib was married in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
The singer revealed her father, Jamie, tried to tell her the truth about Ghalib, but she wouldn't listen due to her trust issues with her dad. Berry doesn't hold that against Spears, either.
"[But] if you have a choice between listening to someone who has kind of ripped away your identity and the hot guy with a thick accent that’s willing to treat you like a human being, you’re going to get what you want out of it," Berry noted.