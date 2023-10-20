'Bless His Heart': Britney Spears Shades Ex K-Fed Over Failed Rap Career, Wishes He Was More Present in Marriage

The Circus hitmaker filed for divorce on Nov. 6, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences after just over two years of marriage. It was finalized the following year, in July 2007.

This isn't the first time Spears has spoken about their fizzled romance. "I think I married for all the wrong reasons," she confessed about their love story during her 2008 MTV documentary. "Instead of following my heart and, like, doing something that made me really happy. I just did it because … for just, like, the idea of everything."

K-Fed claimed their boys grew closer to him in recent years, had not seen their mother in months, and did not go to her wedding to now-estranged husband Sam Asghari in June 2022.