'Bless His Heart': Britney Spears Shades Ex K-Fed Over Failed Rap Career, Wishes He Was More Present in Marriage

Source: MEGA; 2006 RAMEY PHOTO

Britney Spears wrote "bless his heart" about ex K-Fed's music career in her new memoir.

Oct. 20 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline may need a little ice after being burned in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, over his failed rap career.

The pop star coyly threw shade at K-Fed for taking his music aspirations "so seriously" within its pages. "Bless his heart," she wrote, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: 2004 RAMEY PHOTO

She noted how he took his music aspirations "so seriously" within its pages.

Federline, formerly a backup dancer for her famous former flame Justin Timberlake, met in 2004 at a club in Hollywood. Their whirlwind romance took the pair down the aisle after a 2-month engagement.

They welcomed two children, Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden in 2006.

K-Fed dropped his first and only album, Playing with Fire, in 2006, which did not go over well with critics despite his thrust into superstardom alongside Spears.

Source: 2005 RAMEY PHOTO

The pop star detailed their whirlwind romance and more.

"Other rappers might hesitate to brag about marrying into bling, but Federline isn't self-conscious about it," one review stated.

"Federline's rhyme flow is the opposite of tight," a Rolling Stone writer claimed after his album's debut. "His flow is generic and instantly forgettable and his lyrics are trite, inconsequential and full of self-importance," read another review from NOW Magazine.

Spears noted how the public appeared to be "doubting" Federline's star power in the industry, according to Us Weekly, recalling how she wished that he was more present in their marriage.

Source: GDA Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

She left no stone unturned, also writing about Justin Timberlake.

The Circus hitmaker filed for divorce on Nov. 6, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences after just over two years of marriage. It was finalized the following year, in July 2007.

This isn't the first time Spears has spoken about their fizzled romance. "I think I married for all the wrong reasons," she confessed about their love story during her 2008 MTV documentary. "Instead of following my heart and, like, doing something that made me really happy. I just did it because … for just, like, the idea of everything."

K-Fed claimed their boys grew closer to him in recent years, had not seen their mother in months, and did not go to her wedding to now-estranged husband Sam Asghari in June 2022.

Source: MEGA

Spears said she never meant to "offend" anyone, adding that her book gave her "closure."

Spears has always stated that she loves her boys and wants nothing more than for them to be happy, honoring Federline's request to move with their sons to Hawaii.

In May, it was revealed the singer "consented" to Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he said.

Meanwhile, another insider added at the time, "Britney has always faithfully supported her children."

