Hot and Heavy: Britney Spears Spills About 2-Week Fling With Colin Farrell Filled With 'Passionate' Love After Split From Timberlake

Britney Spears had a passionate fling with actor Colin Farrell after her relationship with Justin Timberlake fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pop star spilled about the 2-week relationship in her memoir The Woman in Me, which will be released next week.

Britney and Colin famously walked down the red carpet together for his film 2003 film The Recruit. The date came nearly a year after Britney and Justin split. For years, many have wondered what exactly went down between the two. Britney said she met Colin through a club promoter while Colin was working on a film S.W.A.T. with Samuel L. Jackson.

Britney said sparks flew immediately after meeting Colin on the set. She said they started having sex immediately and compared it to a “two-week brawl.” "Brawl is the only word for it - we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she wrote.

Britney said she decided to attend the movie premiere in the middle of their fling. "As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet," she said. "For a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time."

At the premiere, Colin told reporters who asked about Britney, "We're not dating. She's a sweet, sweet girl. There's nothing going on - just mates." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in her memoir, Britney revealed that Justin broke up with her via text message that left her “devastated.”

The Toxic singer also admitted she had cheated on Justin with dance choreographer Wade Robson. Britney explained she was in love with Justin and at one point was pregnant with his child.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," Britney wrote. “This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she added. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision.”

She claimed to have had an abortion after Justin said he didn’t want a child. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she wrote. Justin has not publicly responded to the claims.