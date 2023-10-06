'Torture Him': Britney Spears' Fans Cruelly React to Dad Jamie's Hospitalization After Learning He's 'Severely Ill'
Britney Spears' estranged dad, Jamie, 71, has been hospitalized "for weeks" with "a bad infection that required surgery," and her fans are actually celebrating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 41-year-old pop star's father, responsible for putting her in a 13-year conservatorship, is allegedly "severely ill" with a "bad infection."
“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” a source told Page Six on Thursday evening. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”
A second insider close to the Spears family confirmed the news, revealing Jamie is “severely ill.”
While Britney has not addressed her father's illness, her fans heartlessly rejoiced over the news.
"I’m happy to hear," one person posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sending so much negative energy his way."
"I hope hell treats him like he is in conservatorship. The devil can torture him," posted another. A second person agreed.
"Put him under Conservatorship. He is a danger to himself and could harm his career. It’s for his own good. He doesn’t want to lose the kids or not be able to see them. We have to ensure he can’t harm himself by making his own decisions," they wrote following his hospitalization news.
Jamie's illness comes days after a report claimed that Britney was "furious" with her sister Jamie Lynn after the actress let their dad live with her after another alleged failed stint in rehab for alcoholism.
"She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her," a tipster told Daily Mail.
Jamie allegedly went into a 30-day treatment program over the summer, and is struggling to stay sober — accusations that others have denied.
"He just got out of rehab, but is already drinking again, which worries Lynne and Jamie Lynn," the insider shared.
Jamie's health has seemingly been declining as of late. Britney's dad's weight loss has been at the center of controversy after he reemerged looking "extremely thin" while being "in and out" of medical care after dealing with complications from a knee replacement he underwent in the mid-2000s.
Insiders claim he's "lost more than 25 pounds."
Britney and her dad have been at odds for years. Her fans' aggression towards Jamie only grew after they heard the pop star's shocking testimony over her conservatorship, in which she revealed he wouldn't let her remove her IUD when she wanted to have a baby.
Britney celebrated when her conservatorship finally came to an end in November 2021.
"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy," she posted at the time. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????"