'Jealous' Donald Trump Seeks to Outshine President Joe Biden's $26M NYC Fundraiser With 'Bigger' Event at Yankee Stadium or MSG: Sources
Donald Trump was said to be “jealous” of President Joe Biden’s recent fundraiser in New York City and is now reportedly planning his own “bigger” event at Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Biden raised a record-breaking $26 million during a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, sources close to the ex-president revealed that Trump was “planning several big fundraisers” to compete against his 2024 rival.
Also surprising were claims that ex-President Trump wanted his fundraiser to be for “all the people” rather than “just the richest ones.”
“Trump is planning several big fundraisers to compete with Biden’s Radio City big-buck haul,” one Trump insider told Page Six on Monday. “He wants it to be available to all levels of people and not just $100,000 donors.”
“Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium, and similar arenas, have been mentioned,” the source continued. “This would allow there to be tickets as low as $100, and as high as $500,000, and even a $1 million ticket to outdo Biden.”
Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden confirmed that Trump’s 2024 campaign has not – as of Tuesday morning – booked an event at the famous arena.
“We do not have any events scheduled with the Trump organization at this time,” the venue told Page Six.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden raised $26 million for his 2024 re-election campaign during a start-studded fundraiser held at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as stars like Mindy Kaling and Stephen Colbert, were featured during the event.
President Biden has so far out-raised ex-President Trump as the 2024 election in November draws ever closer, and Biden’s campaign has reportedly brought in more than $155 million compared to the Trump campaign’s concerning $42 million.
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung mocked President Biden for the successful Radio City Music Hall fundraiser on Thursday – particularly because Trump attended the wake of a slain NYPD officer while the $26 million fundraiser was underway.
"President Trump honored the life and legacy of Officer [Jonathan] Diller and paid respects to his family, friends and the NYPD for their terrible loss,” Cheung said in a statement last week.
"Meanwhile, the Three Stooges – Biden, Obama and Clinton – were at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors,” he added.
While it is unclear whether Trump’s fundraiser at Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium will happen, the ex-president does have a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida.
That event, hosted by billionaire John Paulson, is set to feature a slew of other wealthy donors – including fellow billionaire Robert Mercer, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, casino magnates Steve Wynn and Phil Ruffin, and Trump’s former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.
Trump is reportedly hoping to raise $33 million during that fundraiser on Saturday.
“The RNC and campaign do not expect to have as much money as Biden and the Democrats, who not only didn’t have a primary to spend on but who are bankrolled by Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but we will have an ample amount to run an effective and winning campaign,” a rep for Trump’s 2024 campaign said.
“Donald Trump is a ratings and clicks juggernaut,” the rep added, “so we have an ability to make use of earned media in a way that Biden cannot.”