'Jealous' Donald Trump Seeks to Outshine President Joe Biden's $26M NYC Fundraiser With 'Bigger' Event at Yankee Stadium or MSG: Sources

Donald Trump was said to be “jealous” of President Joe Biden’s recent fundraiser in New York City and is now reportedly planning his own “bigger” event at Madison Square Garden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after President Biden raised a record-breaking $26 million during a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, sources close to the ex-president revealed that Trump was “planning several big fundraisers” to compete against his 2024 rival.