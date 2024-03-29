Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's 'Base' Won't Let Him Support Police, Criticizes Opponent for Skipping Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake

Diller, 31, was tragically shot and killed in Queens during a routine traffic stop — leaving behind a wife and son. The murdered cop had a two-day wake on Thursday, March 29.

During a Fox News interview on the same day as the wake, Trump expressed his disappointment over Biden's absence at the event. He stated, "I think that politically he can’t support the police. I think he’s also making a mistake, but I think politically, his base won’t let him support the police."

Trump boasted his support for law enforcement, claiming to have a strong record with police.