Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's 'Base' Won't Let Him Support Police, Criticizes Opponent for Skipping Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden's “base” won’t let him support police, alleging that’s why he did not attend the funeral of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Diller, 31, was tragically shot and killed in Queens during a routine traffic stop — leaving behind a wife and son. The murdered cop had a two-day wake on Thursday, March 29.
During a Fox News interview on the same day as the wake, Trump expressed his disappointment over Biden's absence at the event. He stated, "I think that politically he can’t support the police. I think he’s also making a mistake, but I think politically, his base won’t let him support the police."
Trump boasted his support for law enforcement, claiming to have a strong record with police.
Brian Kilmeade, reporting from Massapequa, stated that around 100,000 police officers attended Diller's funeral. Trump mentioned that he was invited to the wake and praised the first responders who honored the fallen officer.
Describing his experience at the mourning event, Trump recounted, "When I was leaving, we paid our respects to the family, the most magnificent, beautiful wife, the grandmother, and the mother, and everybody, everybody is there but Jonathan, and what a scene, but when I was leaving, we’re driving down the road and it felt like we were driving for miles and there were men and women in blue."
He expressed admiration for the large turnout of law enforcement personnel who showed up to pay their respects.
The former president's comments shed light on his views regarding support for the police and his perspective on President Biden's alleged reluctance to show similar support.
Trump's words reflect a broader conversation about the role of political agendas in shaping responses to tragic events within the law enforcement community.
The absence of President Biden at the wake has sparked discussions about the relationship between the current administration and law enforcement agencies.
Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance put the blame for Diller's murder on Biden in a recent X post.
He wrote, "Joe Biden has promoted a culture that places criminals above victims and predators over cops. Donald Trump offers a different path. America gets to choose in November."
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticized Biden for skipping the funeral to attend a fundraiser with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.