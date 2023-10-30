Your tip
Britney Spears Blames Bad Driving on Bathroom Emergency During Traffic Stop: 'It's About to Come Out'

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears used an age-old excuse during a recent traffic stop.

Oct. 30 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Celebrities... they're just like us. During her second traffic stop in a month, Britney Spears used the age-old excuse that she needed to go to the restroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Spears was pulled over on October 6 outside of her Los Angeles neighborhood, mere weeks after being slapped with a hefty ticket during a traffic stop on September 10.

britney spears breaks law driving fast instagam
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Spears was pulled over on October 6 and September 10 near her Thousand Oaks home.

During her most recent traffic stop, Spears was pulled over for crossing double-yellow traffic lines. In police body camera footage, the apologetic pop star explained that she was just getting back home from vacation.

According to TMZ, Spears blamed her driving on a bathroom emergency.

"I'm so sorry, I have to use the bathroom ... it's about to come out right now. I'm so sorry."

britney spears traffic infringement instagramjpg
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Spears told the officer during the October 6 stop that she needed to use the restroom.

Unfortunately for Spears, the officer didn't buy her excuse — and she received her second traffic ticket in a month for $327. While it's a drop in the bucket for the singer, it's a fraction of the $1,140 fine she received weeks earlier.

During her September 10 stop, Spears failed to provide a valid license and proof of insurance when she was pulled over for speeding.

britney spears driving traffic fine
Source: MEGA

Spears received a $327 fine for crossing double-yellow traffic lines.

Last month, Spears was behind the wheel when she was pulled over for going 61 mph in a 45 mph zone near her Thousand Oaks home. When asked for her license and registration, the Criminal singer couldn't produce either.

"My license actually is with my security at home," Spears told the officer with a sweet smile. "I don’t have it with me right now at this moment. I’m so sorry, but it’s like, 10 minutes away."

The officer disregarded Spears' excuse, telling her she was going "like 60 mph in a 45," to which the singer apologized once again. "I’m so sorry, please forgive me," she stated.

britney spears pefroms
Source: MEGA

Spears received a $1,140 fine for driving without a license or insurance on September 10.

As Spears apologized for not having the documents with her, the officer remarked that he remembered her from previous traffic stops, though her international fame and white sports car were also dead giveaways.

"I stopped you before out here for speeding!" the officer snapped at Spears. "I gave you a break last time."

With that, the officer walked back to his vehicle and proceeded to fine the pop star for driving without a license or insurance for a total of $1,140. The Lucky singer dodged a penalty for her alleged speeding.

