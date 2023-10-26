Case Settled: Britney Spears Pays Off Ticket for Driving Without License, Proof of Insurance
Britney Spears settled her debt after being fined for driving without a license or proof of insurance, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Princess of Pop was pulled over on September 10, after which a citation was filed by the California Highway Patrol County of Ventura. A fine of $1,145 has since been paid on October 10, two weeks before her Simi Valley court appearance date was set.
Ironically, the date of her court appearance, October 24, fell on the day her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, hit shelves.
An online database confirms the case is now closed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Law enforcement sources said she was pulled over for speeding in her white Mercedes-Benz, but police cited her for a "failure to provide a peace officer evidence of financial responsibility."
This wasn't the first time Spears made headlines for being ticketed either. The star got a traffic citation earlier this month after being pulled over by CHP for allegedly making an improper turn and crossing over double lines.
She was slapped with a $327 fine due by November 21.
Last March, Spears also got reprimanded for driving at an "unsafe speed for prevailing conditions" and was contacted to show up in a courtroom to face the charges two months later on May 3.
The docs did not mention how fast she was going or where she was pulled over.
Spears previously shared with fans how excited she was to purchase a new car in September amid her divorce from husband Sam Asghari. The singer has been enjoying her freedom after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021.
"They kept me locked up against my will for months," she wrote in one candid excerpt of her newly released memoir. "I couldn't go outside. I couldn’t drive a car. I had to give blood weekly. I couldn't take a bath in private. I couldn't shut the door to my room."
She detailed how fans rallying together in her support "was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen in my life." Spears added, "I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me, especially in the beginning."
The chart-topping performer went on to address the numerous documentaries about her life story. She penned, "I understand that everyone's heart was in the right place, but I was hurt that some old friend spoke to filmmakers without consulting me first."
"There was so much guessing about what I must have thought or felt."