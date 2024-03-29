‘I’d Be Happy to Play’: Biden Trolls Trump Over Golf Trophies at Big Donor Fundraiser Dinner, Says He Challenged Ex-Prez to Game
Joe Biden continued to call out Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed great golf game — and said the ex-president never took him on his offer to play together.
On Thursday, Biden spoke to Stephen Colbert at the glitzy fundraiser where Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended.
All three took the stage to talk to Colbert about a variety of topics. At one point, the late-night talk show host asked the president, “Donald Trump, as far as we can tell, has just been trying to win a third championship at his own golf course. My question to you, sir, can voters trust a presidential candidate who has not won a single Trump International Golf Club trophy? At long last, sir, have you no chip shot?
Biden replied, “Well, look, I’d be happy to play. I told him once before when he came into the Oval when he before you get sworn in, I said, ‘I’ll give you three strokes if you carry your own bag.”
The jab comes days after Biden joked about Trump’s trophies he won from golf tournaments at his own clubs.
It started with Trump boasting about his accomplishments on his social media platform Truth Social,
He told his supporters, “He told his followers, "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting."
"The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!" he added.
Biden reposted the Truth Social message with a sarcastic message that read, "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”
Trump was roasted by many online. One anti-Trumper wrote, "So Trump is off to his golf club to accept two golf awards. And can you f------- believe he won both awards! He wouldn’t 'rig it' would he?"
"Do they just let him win everything lest he accuses the club of 'rigging?'" political commentator Molly Jong-Fast asked.
Trump has yet to respond to Biden's criticism of his golf game.