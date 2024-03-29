‘I’d Be Happy to Play’: Biden Trolls Trump Over Golf Trophies at Big Donor Fundraiser Dinner, Says He Challenged Ex-Prez to Game

All three took the stage to talk to Colbert about a variety of topics. At one point, the late-night talk show host asked the president, “Donald Trump, as far as we can tell, has just been trying to win a third championship at his own golf course. My question to you, sir, can voters trust a presidential candidate who has not won a single Trump International Golf Club trophy? At long last, sir, have you no chip shot?

Biden replied, “Well, look, I’d be happy to play. I told him once before when he came into the Oval when he before you get sworn in, I said, ‘I’ll give you three strokes if you carry your own bag.”