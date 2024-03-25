'Quite the Accomplishment': Joe Biden Trolls Donald Trump Over Winning Golf Trophies at His Own Golf Club, Critics Call it 'Rigged'
Joe Biden didn't miss the chance to criticize Donald Trump for boasting about winning several trophies at his golf club — while many critics of the ex-president laughed at his announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social about his victories.
He told his followers, "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting."
"The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!" he added.
Biden took the chance to troll Trump. He reposted the Truth Social message sarcastically writing, "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”
Many anti-Trumpers took to social media to attack his post. One wrote, "So Trump is off to his golf club to accept two golf awards. And can you f------- believe he won both awards! He wouldn’t 'rig it' would he?"
Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast asked, "Do they just let him win everything lest he accuses the club of 'rigging?'"
Another account trolled Trump writing, "I’m a golfer and belong to a private golf course. 77-year-old men don’t win The Club Senior Championship, much less win the Club Championship. Of course, the only people that believe Trump won these tournaments are the same fools that believe his lies about winning in 2020."
One Trump critic wrote, "As soon as America discovered Trump wasn’t a billionaire he rolled out his newest lie, that he is a golf pro."
Keith Olbermann commented on Biden's comeback. He said, "Oh, man. Beating up Dishonest J. Trump over his...golf game."
Another added, "This is real. Trump’s narcissism is so immense that he believes he, at 78, actually won the senior AND regular club golf championships at one of his golf clubs rather than everyone knows he’s a nutjob and let him win so he doesn’t throw a tantrum. Trump is an immature narcissist."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has a lot other than golf to focus on today. He has until later today to post the $464 million bond in his civil fraud case — which he has struggled to do for over a week.