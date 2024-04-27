President Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump of 'Taking Us Back 160 Years' With Regressive State Abortion Laws

During a recent speech in Tampa, Florida, Biden gave a speech about reproductive rights where he blamed Trump for laws like the infamous Civil War-era ban in Arizona and the six-week ban in the Sunshine State.

"Trump has bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade, which meant there’s no federal right, no decision can be made — all those decisions are made at a state level, the president told his supporters. "A lot of people don’t even know that. They don’t focus on it. It’s a — every state can make a decision."

"Now Trump says the law is, quote, 'working the way it’s supposed to,'" he continued. "Trump goes on to say individual state laws are working — his words — 'brilliantly.' Brilliantly... it’s a six-week ban in Florida. It’s really brilliant, isn’t it? Even before women know they’re pregnant. Is that brilliant?"