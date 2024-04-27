President Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump of 'Taking Us Back 160 Years' With Regressive State Abortion Laws
President Joe Biden went after former President Donald Trump for claiming abortion laws are working “very brilliantly” in the states, accusing his GOP rival of “literally taking us back 160 years," RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent speech in Tampa, Florida, Biden gave a speech about reproductive rights where he blamed Trump for laws like the infamous Civil War-era ban in Arizona and the six-week ban in the Sunshine State.
"Trump has bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade, which meant there’s no federal right, no decision can be made — all those decisions are made at a state level, the president told his supporters. "A lot of people don’t even know that. They don’t focus on it. It’s a — every state can make a decision."
"Now Trump says the law is, quote, 'working the way it’s supposed to,'" he continued. "Trump goes on to say individual state laws are working — his words — 'brilliantly.' Brilliantly... it’s a six-week ban in Florida. It’s really brilliant, isn’t it? Even before women know they’re pregnant. Is that brilliant?"
Biden and other Democrats are pushing hard to keep abortion front and center of the upcoming presidential election, with several polls indicating that it's their strongest talking point heading into November.
"Just take a look at Arizona. That goes all the way back to 1864, before Arizona was even a state and before women had the right to vote — concluding that that’s the law of the land in Arizona. And today, MAGA Republicans refuse to repeal that ban in Arizona," the 81-year-old president told the crowd.
"Trump is literally taking us back 160 years! He says it’s up to the states, and this is all about states’ rights. But he’s wrong. The Supreme Court was wrong," he continued. "This should be a constitutional right in the federal Constitution, a federal right."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden said he would be in favor of killing the filibuster in Congress to pass federal abortion legislation after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"The first and foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was and how much it impacts — not just on a woman's right to choose, which is a critical, critical piece — but on privacy generally," Biden told reporters. "And so I'm going to be talking to the governors as to what actions they think I should be taking as well."