Donald Trump Attacks Pro-Life Movement and Calls Florida's 6-Week Abortion Ban 'Terrible'

"This is an issue that's been going on for 52 years. I was able to end it," Trump told Kassam. "That gave tremendous negotiating power to the pro-life movement, tremendous negotiating power because they can't do the things that they used to be able to do. The pro-life was fighting it."

"We have these groups fighting this thing for so many decades, but it's exactly 52 years, as of a date in the not-too-distant future. And that's a long time," he continued. "Everybody's raising money all the time. Everybody. I don't know, maybe it's some kind of a business. I don't know what's going on."

Kassam agreed, acknowledging that the issue of abortion indeed involves significant financial implications.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.