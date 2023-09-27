Your tip
Donald Trump Attacks Pro-Life Movement and Calls Florida's 6-Week Abortion Ban 'Terrible'

Sep. 27 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump recently expressed doubts about the motivations behind the pro-life movement during an interview with the National File's Raheem Kassam, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump claimed responsibility for the end of Roe v. Wade.

Trump's comments were made in response to a discussion about abortion and the ongoing debate surrounding it.

In the conversation, Kassam claimed that the American public is tired of constantly arguing over abortion and wishes to "find a solution."

He asked Trump if he would accept that Democrats are not interested in making a deal, prompting Republicans to take action instead.

Trump told Kassam that elected Democrats 'are the radicals.'

Trump responded by characterizing elected Democrats as "radicals," claiming they support "late-term abortions" in the seventh, eighth, and ninth months. He also claimed that ordinary Democratic voters do not support such permissive policies. Trump highlighted his own accomplishment of appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 77-year-old Republican politician made an implicit critique of the pro-life movement, suggesting it's operating as "some kind of business."

Donald Trump made an implicit critique of the pro-life movement, suggesting that it may be operating as a kind of business.

"This is an issue that's been going on for 52 years. I was able to end it," Trump told Kassam. "That gave tremendous negotiating power to the pro-life movement, tremendous negotiating power because they can't do the things that they used to be able to do. The pro-life was fighting it."

"We have these groups fighting this thing for so many decades, but it's exactly 52 years, as of a date in the not-too-distant future. And that's a long time," he continued. "Everybody's raising money all the time. Everybody. I don't know, maybe it's some kind of a business. I don't know what's going on."

Kassam agreed, acknowledging that the issue of abortion indeed involves significant financial implications.

Trump said, 'Everybody's Raising Money All the Time'

Trump continued to emphasize the importance of the negotiating power he claims to have given to the pro-life movement. The ex-president addressed that the issue has been returned to the states, which he claimed "was desired by legal scholars on both sides."

According to Trump, this puts them in a favorable position to negotiate a beneficial outcome. In recent months, Trump has faced criticism from pro-life activists for his refusal to commit to supporting a national abortion ban.

He described six-week abortion bans, signed by Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, as "terrible."

In response to Trump's statements, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, released a statement in April, arguing that "President Trump's assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold."

Dannenfelser also defended DeSantis and Reynolds, stating that they "acted in accordance with the will of the people," based on what Trump made possible through the Dobbs decision.

