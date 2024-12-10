Trump Fuels Anti-Vax Conspiracies as RFK Jr Is Set to Probe 'Connection' to Autism

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every 36 children in the U.S. were diagnosed with autism in 2020, compared with one in 150 in 2000.

Kennedy, a noted vaccine sceptic, has repeatedly peddled discredited theories the condition is caused by childhood vaccinations.

Speaking in 2023, he said: "I do believe that autism does come from vaccines.

"We should have the same kind of testing place or control trials that we have for other every other medication.

"Vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing control trials, so that there's no way that anybody can tell the risk profile of those products, or even the relative benefits of those products before they're mandated. We should have that kind of testing."