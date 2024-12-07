World War 3 Avoided? Trump and Emmanuel Macron Meet President Zelensky for Crunch Talks in Paris After Don's 'Peace Plan' Unveiled and Mad Vlad's Nuclear Threats

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia has issued a stark warning that the West's support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear confrontation.

Ambassador Andrey Kelin pointed to the West's backing of Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian territory as a dangerous escalation, which also comes as President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch more hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets.

Kelin said: "Absolutely, Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well.

"The US administration, support[ed] by France and the UK, has made a deliberate decision to make these strikes, which seriously escalates the situation, and it can bring a collision between the nuclear powers."