World War 3 Avoided? Trump and Emmanuel Macron Meet President Zelensky for Crunch Talks in Paris After Don's 'Peace Plan' Unveiled and Mad Vlad's Nuclear Threats

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron met with Volodymyr Zelensky.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris to discuss a "peace plan" with Russia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair spoke with the Ukrainian leader after the U.S. president-elect repeatedly vowed to swiftly bring an end to the war while on the campaign trail.

world war donald trump emmanuel macron zelensky crunch talks paris
Source: MEGA

Macron and Trump embrace as they met at the Elysee Palace

Top Ukrainian officials have reportedly had talks with the incoming President over the past few weeks to get a "peace plan" in place for when he returns to the Oval Office.

Trump's advisors are also publicly and privately issuing a variety of proposals to bring the years-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end. Some solutions allegedly include Ukraine giving up large parts of its territory to Russia.

world war donald trump emmanuel macron zelensky crunch talks paris
Source: MEGA

President Zelensky joined Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron ahead of the Notre Dame reopening ceremony

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia has issued a stark warning that the West's support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear confrontation.

Ambassador Andrey Kelin pointed to the West's backing of Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian territory as a dangerous escalation, which also comes as President Vladimir Putin pledged to launch more hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets.

Kelin said: "Absolutely, Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well.

"The US administration, support[ed] by France and the UK, has made a deliberate decision to make these strikes, which seriously escalates the situation, and it can bring a collision between the nuclear powers."

world war donald trump emmanuel macron zelensky crunch talks paris
Source: MEGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Trump and Macron were in France to attend the opening of the recently restored Notre Dame Cathedral.

When he accepted Macron's invitation, the president-elect said he had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so".

He called it a "very special day for all".

Trump touched down on his first foreign trip since defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election at Orly Airport in the south of Paris on a private plane.

world war donald trump emmanuel macron zelensky crunch talks paris
Source: MEGA

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed a number of political leaders on Friday, December 6.

On Saturday, December 7, the returning president said he had "enjoyed a great relationship" with Macron in his first term and was already preparing to discuss geopolitics.

Trump said: "We have a good time together, and we had a lot of success, really great success working together."

"It certainly seemed like the world is going a little crazy right not. And we'll be talking about that."

The representatives of over 50 countries are expected to attend the cathedral's reopening.

At the event, Trump is set to meet Prince William to discuss the importance of the US-UK's "special relationship".

First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to attend in place of her husband, President Joe Biden, who could not accept Macron's invitation due to a scheduling conflict.

