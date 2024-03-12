French President Emmanuel Macron on Brink of Kickstarting WW3 With Boots on the Ground Threat to Vladimir Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron was accused of pushing the world closer to the brink of World War 3 after he threatened to send soldiers to Ukraine to help fight against Vladimir Putin and Russia, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a concerning development to come shortly after Russia’s war against Ukraine surpassed the two-year mark last month, Macron pressed France and its allies to help defend Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.
"Europe clearly faces a moment when it will be necessary not to be cowards,” Macron said last week.
He also noted that France and its allies "never want to see the tragedies that are coming” and vowed that there would be “no more red lines” regarding Putin’s actions against Ukraine.
Flash forward to this week, and the Kremlin warned that Macron’s “empty” deployment threat against Putin and Russia would escalate the already tense Russo-Ukrainian conflict.
“The possibility of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine – from the expansion of participants in 'proxy forces' used for military confrontation with Russia to a large-scale war in Europe – cannot be ruled out,” Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky warned.
"The main source of military threats to our state is the anti-Russian policy of the United States and its allies, who are conducting a new type of hybrid warfare in order to weaken Russia in every possible way, limit its sovereignty and destroy its territorial integrity,” the Russian colonel-general continued.
"The likelihood of our state being purposefully drawn into new military conflicts is significantly increasing."
Europe also teased a new defense plan – dubbed the European Defense Industrial Strategy – that would further aid Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Putin’s invading forces, while the UK pledged to provide Kyiv with more than 10,000 military drones.
Europe and the UK’s recent actions have created additional concerns that the escalating war in Ukraine may result in a full-fledged World War 3.
- Vladimir Putin 'Alarms' French President Emmanuel Macron After Invoking Hiroshima & Nagasaki During Ukraine Peace Talks
- Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine
- 'I Wanted To Go Play Ice Hockey': Vladimir Putin Disparages Joe Biden In Newly Released Call With Emmanuel Macron
“I am ramping up our commitment to arm Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones coming directly from the UK’s world-leading defense industries – straight from the factory floor to the frontline,” UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said during a visit to Ukraine this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort,” he continued. “Ukraine’s Armed Forces are using UK donated weapons to unprecedented effect, to help lay waste to nearly 30 percent of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Macron’s recent remarks and the fears of another impending world war came after it was revealed that Germany was “anticipating” Putin to start World War 3.
Armed forces in Germany and other Western allies are reportedly preparing for a "hybrid" Russian attack in Eastern Europe as a precautionary measure should Putin decide to strike.
Meanwhile, Putin has long denied claims that he plans to push his military beyond Ukraine.