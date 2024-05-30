Assassination Warning: Russia Has Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Its 'Crosshairs'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on with no end in sight, the Kremlin has indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is squarely in its crosshairs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hill reports that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, told the state-run TASS media outlet last week that Zelensky is a "legitimate military target," signaling that more assassination attempts will likely follow.

According to Medvedev, "[Zelensky] already heads a political regime hostile to Russia, which is waging war on us" and "leaders of countries waging war are always considered a legitimate military target" — despite the fact that Russia initiated the conflict by invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.