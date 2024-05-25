Your tip
Watch Horror Moment Russian Drone Kills Hero Ukrainian Dad-Of-Two Cop Who was Rushing to Rescue Civilians in Marked Patrol Car

russian drone kills hero ukrainian cop rushing rescue civilians
Source: Telegram
May 25 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ukraine suspended all civilian evacuations from the frontline in Kharkiv after a devastating attack by a Russian drone resulted in the death of police officer Major Andriy Ladika.

The tragedy unfolded as Major Ladika, 41, was en route to assist residents in the besieged border town of Vovchansk when the drone struck his marked patrol car.

russian drone kills hero ukrainian cop rushing rescue civilians
Source: Peter Jordan

A Ukrainian flag is draped over Major Ladika's coffin.

The harrowing dashcam footage captured the moment of the attack, showing the drone bomb diving towards Major Ladika's vehicle, causing a massive explosion.

The aftermath revealed that Major Ladika was killed instantly in the Tuesday attack, while his colleague sustained injuries.

Images displayed the extent of damage to the patrol car, underscoring the severity of the strike.

russian drone kills hero ukrainian cop rushing rescue civilians
Source: Telegram

A Russian drone struck Major Ledika inside a parked vehicle.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Kharkiv to assess the extensive damage caused by the morning aerial assault, emphasizing the need for accountability for the atrocities.

During his visit, he inspected a printing house demolished by a Russian S-300 missile, which claimed seven lives and left at least 21 others injured.

In a gesture of respect, the funeral for Major Ladika took place with mourners paying their respects, with a Ukrainian flag draping over his coffin.

President Zelensky condemned the ruthless attacks, asserting that "Russian terror must never go unpunished."

russian drone kills hero ukrainian cop rushing rescue civilians
Source: Peter Jordan

Mourners at the funeral for police officer Major Andriy Ladika.

The somber farewell ceremony inside Kharkiv's National Opera House witnessed hundreds of officers honoring Major Ladika's memory. Colleagues expressed their grief by laying red roses at his casket as Adagio played in the background.

A poignant moment unfolded as his family bid a final farewell at the open casket before he was transferred to a hearse for a private burial.

Reflecting on Major Ladika's character, his friend and fellow officer Oleksii Kharkivski shared, "The guys jokingly called Andriy, Grandpa. But he was young at heart and always tried to help people."

Amid the ongoing conflict, the World Health Organization reported that 14,000 individuals have been evacuated from Kharkiv due to the relentless Russian bombardment. However, with 189,000 individuals remaining near the Russian border facing grave dangers, the need for swift and safe evacuations remains critical.

