Watch the Moment Ukraine's New Killer Drone Fires a Missile at a Russian Aircraft

Source: East2West

New footage showed Ukrainian forces targeting a Russian aircraft using missiles from a new killer drone.

By:

May 23 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Ukraine recently took a significant step in the ongoing war against Russia and deployed kamikaze sea drones armed with warplane missiles and rockets against the invading Moscow forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come more than two years after Vladimir Putin first launched his invasion against Kyiv, new footage showed Ukrainian forces targeting a Russian aircraft using missiles from a new killer drone.

According to The Sun, the recent events unfolded in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine where the dramatic footage captured several intense sea-air battles targeting Russian positions.

The Ukrainian marine drones – known as Sea Baby drones – reportedly underwent significant modifications to enhance their firepower.

United24, an organization supporting the development of these drones, further confirmed the successful testing of the new rocket launcher-equipped drones against Russian positions at the Kinburn Spit area.

The use of the new killer drones by Ukraine marked a strategic shift for the war-torn nation – particularly after the country had previously faced vulnerabilities in its sea drone fleet.

Source: East2West

The recent actions also reportedly came on the heels of earlier footage that showed Ukrainian boat drones firing “Archer” missiles in the Black Sea – another significant move that prompted Russian countermeasures to protect key infrastructure.

Russia, which has reportedly relied on helicopters to combat the threat posed by the Ukrainian drones, faced challenges as the drones successfully evaded detection and swiftly approached their targets.

Ukraine's use of the kamikaze sea drones also reportedly raised concerns in Moscow – particularly regarding the security of strategic assets like the Crimean Bridge and the Saki military airfield.

The deployment of the new killer drones represented Ukraine's technological advancement in unmanned warfare since the war with Russia first kicked off in February 2022.

Source: East2West

The recent strike unfolded in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.

The Sea Baby drones armed with rockets and missiles successfully targeted Russian naval vessels and high-speed patrol boats and also posed a significant threat to Putin’s maritime operations.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sun, a Ukrainian SBU general known only by the call sign "Hunter” expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Sea Baby drones.

Hunter highlighted the strategic importance of such drones in targeting key Russian assets and suggested that Ukraine’s new killer drones signaled a new phase in the conflict between the two warring nations.

"At the start of the full-scale invasion, control over the Black Sea gave Russia significant advantages, including a fire control over the Ukrainian coast and the ability to blockade our trade routes,” the SBU general explained.

watch moment ukraine new killer drone fires missile russian aircraft
Source: East2West

A Ukrainian SBU general known only by the call sign "Hunter” expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Sea Baby drones.

"That’s why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy set us a task: End Russia's dominance in the Black Sea,” the general continued.

“Unmanned surface vehicles have changed the course of naval warfare.”

