Porsha Williams Serves Estranged Husband Simon Emergency Order in Bitter Divorce War

This outlet broke the story — Porsha argued it's "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment" to let Bravo cameras roll on her day-to-day life, including inside the marital residence. But Simon demanded the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house. He previously argued that Porsha has her own $1.8 million mansion nearby that she can live and film in.

However, Porsha was awarded possession and "sole, exclusive use" of their marital residence last month, believing she was "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes."