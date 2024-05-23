Porsha Williams Serves Estranged Husband Simon Emergency Order in Bitter Divorce War
Porsha Williams has put her ex on notice. New legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show The Real Housewives of Atlanta star served Simon Guobadia with her request for an emergency order, demanding to be allowed to film in the multimillion-dollar mansion they once shared as a happy couple.
This outlet broke the story — Porsha argued it's "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment" to let Bravo cameras roll on her day-to-day life, including inside the marital residence. But Simon demanded the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house. He previously argued that Porsha has her own $1.8 million mansion nearby that she can live and film in.
However, Porsha was awarded possession and "sole, exclusive use" of their marital residence last month, believing she was "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes."
In the latest documents filed earlier this week, Porsha's attorney, Randall M. Kessler, revealed that she served Simon the emergency order request via email to his lawyer on May 20 — thereby, notifying him that his estranged wife plans to fight him on the issue as Season 16 production gears up.
Porsha argued that she's tried to work out a deal with Simon by agreeing "she would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc." but he won't budge.
She claimed Simon's sole purpose in prohibiting her from filming inside the home is "to shield one party from disclosing sensitive, private, or personal information about the other party." Porsha also accused him of "intentionally" trying to "restrict her ability to earn a living and expand her career."
"To prevent Wife from filming her day-to-day activities and lifestyle in the residence to which she has exclusive possession, use, and occupancy is neither reasonable, nor fair to Wife, as it essentially restricts her ability to earn a living, and impedes her ability to provide a realistic view into her life, which is necessary and vital to be a successful reality TV personality," Porsha charged.
RadarOnline.com already told you — the production company will not film inside the marital mansion until they are permitted to do so by the judge but sources shared that won't affect filming this month. We're told cameras will still roll on Porsha's life as she returns to the franchise after a several-year hiatus.