Porsha Williams' Mansion-Filming Feud With Ex Simon Guobadia Won't Affect 'RHOA' Production

simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: MEGA; Bravo

By:

May 22 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Porsha Williams might not get to film Real Housewives of Atlanta inside the marital mansion she once shared with Simon Guobadia — but it won't stop cameras from rolling on her for her comeback season! Sources with knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that the bitter legal battle won't delay production for Season 16, with another insider clarifying the production company won't film inside Porsha and Simon's home until a judge signs off the emergency order she filed earlier this week.

porsha williams simon divorce
Source: MEGA; @simonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha is demanding she be allowed to film inside their marital mansion.

We broke the story — the reality star demanded she be allowed to film RHOA inside the residence she shared with her estranged husband, claiming it's "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment."

Porsha was awarded possession and "sole, exclusive use" of the home last month and believed she was "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes."

simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

But Simon is pushing back.

But Simon's legal team fought back, demanding the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house. The RHOA star claimed she bent over backward to accommodate her ex, promising Simon "she would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc."

Porsha argued that his "sole purpose" in prohibiting her from filming inside the mansion was "to shield one party from disclosing sensitive, private, or personal information about the other party."

"There is no logical or rational reason as to why Husband now seeks to prohibit Wife from filming at the marital residence, other than in an attempt to retaliate against Wife and intentionally restrict her ability to earn a living and expand her career," Porsha wrote in her filing dated May 20 amid their ugly divorce war.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
porsha williams simon divorce
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha said not allowing her to film her day-to-day life is preventing her from being a successful reality star.

Porsha accused Simon of trying to mess with her income after dragging the reality show and Truly Original Production, the production company behind RHOA, into the legal drama. The star revealed the production company informed her "they will not proceed with filming Wife, which directly impacts and impedes ability to make a successful return to Real Housewives of Atlanta;" however, RadarOnline.com can reveal that she will be a huge presence on the show.

Porsha demanded the court grant her permission to "film or produce television, film or social media or other visual content in or around the marital residence" ASAP as production gears up for the season.

The judge has yet to make a decision.

rhoa season
Source: Bravo

Porsha will join return 'RHOA' stars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora for Season 16.

Bravo shared with RadarOnline.com that Porsha will be joining returning RHOA stars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora for Season 16. Newbies include Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, a longtime friend of the show, with Housewives veteran Cynthia Bailey featured as a "friend."

