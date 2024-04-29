Porsha Williams Accuses Simon of 'Threatening' Her Career by Dragging 'RHOA' Into Divorce Mess With Storyline and Contract Demands

Porsha Williams accused Simon Guobadia of trying to "overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress" her by demanding her communication with Real Housewives of Atlanta producers, including her contract and financial documents related to her return to the Bravo show. In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Porsha is demanding the divorce judge overrule Simon's request, arguing her job as a reality star has nothing to do with their prenuptial agreement.

She also claimed Simon only demanded the information in an attempt to "threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income" by dragging her employer into their mess.