NYC Teen Murder Victim 'Midtown Jane Doe' Identified Decades After Death, Cops Search for Clues to Find Killer

midtown jane doe identified years later nypd
Source: NYPD

'Midtown Jane Doe' has been identified through advanced DNA and genealogical testing.

By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The remains of a woman known as "Midtown Jane Doe" have been identified 20 years after their usual discovery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

New York Police Department cold case investigators used forensic and genealogical testing — including the DNA of a 9/11 victim — to identify the remains of a woman found cemented inside a Manhattan building in 2003.

midtown jane doe identified years later nypd
Source: NYPD

Construction workers discovered the remains in 2003.

Investigators believe Midtown Jane Doe is actually Patricia Kathleen McGlone, a Brooklyn teenager who originally went missing in the 60s.

"Now we can start the next phase of the investigation — finding the killer," NYPD Detective Ryan Glas told the Post.

"The work is incredibly rewarding," Glas added. "Everyone is someone’s child. We have to bring closure."

midtown jane doe identified years later handout det ryan
Source: Handout

NYPD detective Ryan Glas said his team can now work on 'finding the killer.'

Her remains were first discovered by a construction crew in February 2003, when the workers broke up a concrete slab in the basement of a former famous Hell's Kitchen rock n' roll club, The Scene, located at 301 W. 46th St. Her skull rolled across the basement, leading to the discovery of skeletal remains.

The victim was believed to be between 17 and 19 years old when she was strangled, bound by electrical wire and wrapped in carpet before being cemented into the building. Along with the remains a wristwatch, monogramed signet ring with the initials "PMcG" and children's toys were discovered.

midtown jane doe identified years later
Source: NYPD

Genetic material from Midtown Jane Doe's skull was used to track down a family tree.

When the skeletal remains were discovered in 2003, forensic testing was limited; however, thanks to the advancements in the field as well as a rise in genealogical tracking being used to identify victims and solve cold cases, detectives were able to use genetic material from Midtown Jane Doe's skull to find a possible family tree.

"We used forensic investigative genealogy to produce that family tree under the Forensics Investigations Divisions at the NYPD Crime Lab," Glas explained. "That hit came back in early 2023."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Glas and his team began combing through the family tree, interviewing possible family members. While the paternal side turned up no results, investigators discovered a 90-year-old Florida woman who was found to be a distant cousin of the victim.

The woman said she remembered her sister babysitting younger cousins when she lived in Brooklyn decades ago — and further DNA testing suggested one of the cousins was Midtown Jane Doe.

w th st building
Source: NYPD

Cold case detectives also used familial DNA submitted to identify 9/11 victims to help uncover Midtown Jane's identity.

Glas revealed they were able to confirm the victim's identity by using a DNA sample from a 9/11 victim. Family members submitted DNA in the wake of the terrorist attacks in hopes of identifying victims. One of those family members was found to be a relative of Midtown Jane Doe.

"The investigative genetic genealogy used [from her skeleton] is only a lead — Jane Doe was identified through her distant genetic relatives," Glad said.

Now that the remains of Midtown Jane Doe have been identified, investigators are said to be working on uncovering her killer.

"We’re still working on getting information on him, trying to verify what his situation was with her," Glas noted. "At this point in the investigation, what I can say is, he does have a connection to where she was found."

