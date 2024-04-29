'She Just Won't Go': Steve Doocy Claims 'High-Ranking' White House Official Confirmed Karine Jean-Pierre Report, Says Top Aides Want Her Out

Top aides were reportedly striving to convince Jean-Pierre that she had already been in the job for a year and a half at that point, "which is a pretty standard tenure for a press secretary in what is admittedly a very demanding job," as part of an effort to push her out of the West Wing.

According to Doocy, he said the high-ranking official told him, "They would like her to step aside, but she just won't go."

Furthermore, chief of staff Jeff Zients was claimed to have known about the conspired scheme and "supported" it, per the report.

"Jeff and Anita were trying to find Karine a graceful exit," said the insider. "There's a huge diversity issue and they're afraid of what folks are going to say."