President Joe Biden's Top Aides Conspired to 'Oust' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: Report

According to the New York Post, the alleged plan was organized by White House Communications Chief Anita Dunn. Dunn reportedly “called in” several high-profile Democrats to compel Jean-Pierre to depart the role.

“There were a number of people [Dunn] asked to engage Karine,” one White House insider told the Post on Friday morning. “There was an effort to have some outside folks who Karine knows and trusts talk to her about why leaving last fall would have made a lot of sense for her and her career.”