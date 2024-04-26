Country Singer Morgan Wallen Plans to Attend Felony Arrest Hearing in Person, Says Lawyer

"The plan as of now is to be present in court with Morgan on May 3," Robinson shared in an exclusive statement. The news comes after a Nashville District Attorney's Office representative shared with RadarOnline.com that Wallen, 30, wasn't obligated to show his face in court.

As this outlet reported, the country superstar — who competed in the sixth season of The Voice — was hit with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after hurling a chair off the sixth-story rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar, almost hitting two police officers.