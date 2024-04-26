Country Singer Morgan Wallen Plans to Attend Felony Arrest Hearing in Person, Says Lawyer
Morgan Wallen won't have much time to recover from his headlining Stagecoach. Days after the Whiskey Glasses singer performs at the California country music festival, he'll be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in the courtroom, with Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson telling RadarOnline.com his client plans on attending the hearing to face three felonies over his chair-throwing arrest — even though he's not required to do so.
"The plan as of now is to be present in court with Morgan on May 3," Robinson shared in an exclusive statement. The news comes after a Nashville District Attorney's Office representative shared with RadarOnline.com that Wallen, 30, wasn't obligated to show his face in court.
As this outlet reported, the country superstar — who competed in the sixth season of The Voice — was hit with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after hurling a chair off the sixth-story rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar, almost hitting two police officers.
Wallen was arrested on April 7 over the incident in the city's famous honky-tonk Broadway area. RadarOnline.com obtained the sworn statement from the prosecutor looking to make him pay. The legal eagle recalled the scary moment when the chair landed just three feet from the officers.
The prosecutor also revealed that cops did their due diligence by speaking with witnesses and reviewing footage before taking Wallen into custody.
"Officers approached security to investigate the incident. Staff members of Chiefs told officers that the defendant was responsible for the chair. Officers reviewed camera footage of the rooftop, 6 stories up. Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof," the affidavit read.
The Last Night singer was released from custody after posting his $15,250 bond. Wallen has been "cooperating fully with authorities," Robinson revealed after his arrest. He's even been working overtime to make amends for his actions.
Wallen broke his silence on X last week.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," the star's statement read. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."
Wallen's stayed booked and busy since the arrest despite his legal woes. Not only is he headlining Stagecoach on Sunday, but RadarOnline.com also told you that his One Night at a Time tour is moving forward as planned.
Wallen's first post-Stagecoach performance will be on May 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He also has a show scheduled at the same location on the night of his May 3 hearing, making it easy for him to leave the courtroom and hit the stage.