Donald Trump Issues Cryptic Warning About His Possible Return to the Presidency: ‘They Have to Be Careful...It Comes Back to Bite’
Donald Trump issued a startling and cryptic warning this week about his potential return to the presidency, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s cryptic and startling warning came on Thursday night when the embattled ex-president called into Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports to discuss his current criminal hush money trial underway in Manhattan.
But the interview took a sudden turn for the worse when Newsmax host Greg Kelly brought up Trump’s previous promise to “lock up” Hillary Clinton during and after the 2016 presidential election.
“You didn’t follow through on that,” Kelly said regarding Trump’s “lock her up” promise. “Yet, they are trying to put you in jail.”
“What happens if you become president again regarding them and the rest?” the Newsmax host asked.
According to Trump, he did not “lock” anybody up after winning the White House in November 2016 because he “didn’t want to.” He also admitted that it would have been a “terrible thing for our country.”
Still, the embattled ex-president did not rule out the possibility should he win the 2024 presidential election against President Joe Biden this coming November.
“Well, let me tell you, I didn’t want to,” Trump responded on Thursday night. “I thought it would be a terrible thing, and there were opportunities, obviously, and good, strong control. Everything was good, but I did not want to. And I thought it would be a terrible thing for our country.”
“They don’t care. These people are radical lunatics,” he continued. “They don’t care and they have to be very careful with what they’re doing because it comes back to bite.”
“And you’re right about it. I had plenty– I had putting her– that would’ve been a horrible thing to do, I thought,” Trump added. “But they don’t mind doing it.”
The embattled ex-president concluded that discussion by calling Clinton “quite nasty.” Kelly then moved on and told Trump that the “Democrats want [Trump] dead.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s interview with Kelly on Newsmax on Thursday night would not be the first time that Trump complained about his mounting legal woes.
Trump, who is currently on criminal trial in Manhattan on charges connected to his suspected falsification of New York business records to cover up hush money payments, also faces three additional criminal cases connected to his time in the White House and after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Although many have argued that the 45th president should answer for his suspected crimes, Trump and his allies have called the criminal cases “politicized” and “witch hunts” organized to “interfere” with his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed that Biden and the Democrats want Trump incarcerated so that the ex-president is “murdered in jail.”
“They want President Trump dead,” Greene charged earlier this week. “They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly.”