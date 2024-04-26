Ex-National Enquirer Boss David Pecker Testifies He Consulted Top Trump Officials About Karen McDougal's Alleged Hush Money Contract

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified that he once consulted with Donald Trump's top White House officials about a hush money contract with the former president's alleged mistress and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pecker said he asked Hope Hicks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders about extending the two-year contract, which gave McDougal $150k for the rights to her story.

McDougal alleged she had a nine-month-long affair with Trump between 2006 and 07.