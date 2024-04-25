Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Porsha Williams
Exclusive

EXPOSED: Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Reveals Alleged 'Threatening Text' From 'RHOA' Star in Bitter Divorce War

copy of image templates t
Source: MEGA; @@iamsimonguobadia/Instagram
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Simon Guobadia is accusing Porsha Williams of trying to ruin his reputation and he has a "threatening text" that he claims proves just that. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon included a private text he said The Real Housewives of Atlanta star allegedly sent him and a public post she wrote with the goal of "exposing him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule."

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after just 15 months of marriage. The exes are at war over the prenuptial agreement dated just days before their November 2022 wedding and the marital mansion that he purchased before they walked down the aisle. While Porsha has demanded the prenup be enforced, Simon argued the opposite, citing her financial circumstances have changed since they signed the legal paperwork.

The text message was included in the latest filing on Thursday to allegedly show Simon's argument that he "suffered and will continue to suffer damages" at the hands of his ex.

porsha williams ex husband simon nanny submits declaration divorce battle mansion unreleased footage rhoa producers
Source: MEGA; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after being hit with divorce papers.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon claimed Porsha sent him "a threatening text" on March 11 at 10:17 PM.

“Listen I suggest you stop spreading lies about me. I am holding your truth but I won’t for long if you are going to continue to lie on," he said his estranged wife's alleged message read.

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams ex husband simon nanny submits declaration divorce battle mansion unreleased footage rhoa producers
Source: MEGA

He said she allegedly sent him a threatening text and "publicly posted her threat" on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

He also charged that on the same day, Porsha "publicly posted her threat" on social media. “If You keep telling Your LIES…I will start speaking my TRUTH!" she warned in a cryptic post.

Simon also dragged her accusations of him "fleeing to Dubai" amid their divorce as another example of how she's allegedly harmed his reputation.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
Article continues below advertisement

"Wife’s statements are false and malicious defamation of the Husband, that she expressed in print and writing, tending to injure the reputation of the Husband and exposing him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule," the legal documents read.

"As a direct and proximate result of Wife’s statements, the Husband has suffered and will continue to suffer damages," Simon charged, arguing he's "entitled to recover damages."

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams rhoa dennis mckinley ex hot dog business fraud lawsuit settled rhoa real housewives atlanta daughter pilar pj
Source: MEGA

Simon argued that Porsha's money situation has changed since they signed the prenup, citing her new gig on 'RHOA.'

Article continues below advertisement

Simon also argued their prenup isn't enforceable because the circumstances surrounding Porsha's finances have changed since they became husband and wife, including her return to RHOA.

He charged it's "wholly unfair and shocking" for Porsha to fight for his $7 million "pre-martial home, collect a substantial amount of the home equity, and receive an exorbitant financial pay out from the Husband under the terms of the Prenuptial Agreement, when the terms negotiated were in contemplation of Wife no longer working (i.e., Wife left her employment with Dish Nation and The Real Housewives of Atlanta), but now, the Wife earns millions."

Article continues below advertisement
porsha simon gallery ig
Source: @porshawilliams/instagram

The pair were only married 15 months before she filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon's not only fighting their prenup and to keep his mansion. He also informed the court that he's "entitled to recover damages" against Porsha "for her libelous actions" — aka the text and public post.

Simon is asking that the amount owed to him in damages be proven at trial.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.