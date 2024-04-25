EXPOSED: Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Reveals Alleged 'Threatening Text' From 'RHOA' Star in Bitter Divorce War

As this outlet reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after just 15 months of marriage. The exes are at war over the prenuptial agreement dated just days before their November 2022 wedding and the marital mansion that he purchased before they walked down the aisle. While Porsha has demanded the prenup be enforced, Simon argued the opposite, citing her financial circumstances have changed since they signed the legal paperwork.

The text message was included in the latest filing on Thursday to allegedly show Simon's argument that he "suffered and will continue to suffer damages" at the hands of his ex.