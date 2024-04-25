Your tip
Subscribe

Sophia Bush Reveals How She Found 'Love' With Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Cheating Rumors and Divorce Drama

Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush said falling in love with Ashlyn Harris "has sutured some of my own childhood wounds."

Apr. 25 2024, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Sophia Bush was going through a tough chapter in her life when she joined a divorcée support group, revealing it was the catalyst to her budding romance with soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

"For those of us who had no solution in sight or Hail Marys left, having this community changed everything," she wrote in a personal essay, RadarOnline.com has learned. "We really wrapped one another up in support. It was tragic and hard. But it was also beautiful."

Source: MEGA

Sophia filed for divorce from Grant in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage.

The One Tree Hill star recalled her beautiful wedding to former husband Grant Hughes, revealing that soon after their storybook nuptials she was hit with the reality of their relationship and noted they spoke different emotional languages.

"I found myself in the depths and heartbreak of the fertility process," she shared in a newly published article for Glamour, revealing it brought her to her knees and to a place of self-reflection about what she really wanted out of life and needed in a partner.

Bush revealed she moved back into her empty L.A. home in 2023 and was ready to face the music. The star was separated and preparing to end their union just weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and "groups of women in my life started opening up about issues they were going through in their own homes."

Source: MEGA

The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

The Junction actress filed for divorce from Hughes in August of last year, and they have since been fighting over whether or not a "unity agreement" they signed is enforceable as part of their divorce, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in January.

Bush said she and Harris first crossed paths in 2019 and started out as friends, revealing the athlete always showed her kindness and compassion while going through her own split from Ali Krieger.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," Bush shared of the group. "What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me."

Source: MEGA

Bush said she and Harris first crossed paths in 2019 and started out as friends, revealing the athlete always showed her kindness and compassion while going through her own split from Ali Krieger.

As we previously reported, Krieger hinted that her now-ex may have been unfaithful and cheated on her with Bush in Oct. 2023, sharing a cryptic caption with a nod to Beyoncé and her Lemonade album that was fueled by a lyrical reaction from her brother.

"This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s--- again, you gone lose your wife," he wrote at the time.

Harris and Bush were allegedly caught flirting that June, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Bush shut down claims that she and Harris hooked up before ending their respective relationships, noting that a romance blossomed after the two established a strong bond.

Source: MEGA

Bush slammed the "ugly" rumors while speaking out about her relationship with Harris.

"People looking in from the outside were not privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had," the actress continued, slamming the "blatant lies" and claims that she left her ex because she "suddenly realized" she wanted to be with women.

"I don't believe it's my place to discuss details of Ashlyn's circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother," Bush fondly shared. "Seeing Ashlyn choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed a friend do. And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?"

