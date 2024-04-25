Sophia Bush Reveals How She Found 'Love' With Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Cheating Rumors and Divorce Drama

The One Tree Hill star recalled her beautiful wedding to former husband Grant Hughes, revealing that soon after their storybook nuptials she was hit with the reality of their relationship and noted they spoke different emotional languages.

"I found myself in the depths and heartbreak of the fertility process," she shared in a newly published article for Glamour, revealing it brought her to her knees and to a place of self-reflection about what she really wanted out of life and needed in a partner.

Bush revealed she moved back into her empty L.A. home in 2023 and was ready to face the music. The star was separated and preparing to end their union just weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and "groups of women in my life started opening up about issues they were going through in their own homes."