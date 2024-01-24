Sophia Bush and Estranged Husband Grant Hughes Fighting Over ‘Unity Agreement’ In Divorce, Actress Demands Deal Be Enforced

Sophia Bush and her estranged husband Grant Hughes are fighting over whether a “unity agreement” they signed is enforceable as part of their divorce. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sophia and Grant informed the court of the issue after revealing a separate deal they reached.

Source: MEGA The couple are not seeing eye to eye on their alleged agreement.

In the recent motion, Sophia and Grant said they agreed to lift the automatic restraining order that went into effect once the divorce was filed. Essentially, once a divorce is initiated the parties are restricted from selling off property or using funds without court approval. Sophia agreed to allow Grant to use his separate property funds in a real estate investment in Woodward, Oklahoma. Grant will be investing in three storage facilities in Oklahoma.

Source: MEGA Sophia filed for divorce in August 2023.

The exes agreed that Grant would be allowed to make a down payment of $300k from his sole and separate property. In addition, Grant will be fully responsible for all payments related to the business.

However, Sophia seemed to be worried that the $300k investment would mess with their “Unity Agreement.” The filing noted, “[Grant] will not assert that his investment in the Storage Facilities will impact his ability to comply with the Unity Agreement, in the event the Unity Agreement is found to be valid and enforceable in this action.” “[Grant] represents that even after making the aforelisted investment in the Storage Facilities that he will have sufficient funds to honor the terms of the Unity Agreement, if the Unity Agreement is determined to be a valid and enforceable Agreement.”

Source: MEGA Sophia's girlfriend Ashlyn Harris with her estranged wife Ali.

He added, “This representation is not intended to be and shall not be taken as a representation by [Grant] that the Unity Agreement is a valid and enforceable Agreement. [Grant] contends that the Unity Agreement is not valid and enforceable; [Sophia] contends that the Unity Agreement is valid and enforceable. [Sophia] and [Grant] reserve all rights, claims, and contentions with regard to the Unity Agreement. The exes did not reveal the details of the alleged Unity Agreement.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sophia filed for divorce in August 2023 after one year of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. At the time, the couple released a statement about their decision. A rep said, “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service.”

Source: MEGA Ashlyn Harris with her estranged wife Ali.

“They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends,” the rep added. Following the split, it was revealed Sophia was dating Ashlyn Harris, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team [USWNT].

Ashlyn’s estranged wife Ali Krieger was reportedly blindsided after Ashlyn asked for a split after returning from a trip to Cannes — where she was seen getting flirty with Sophia. In her divorce petition, Ashlyn listed the date of marriage as December 28, 2019, but did not list a date of separation. Ashlyn and her ex share 2 children. Ali has yet to respond to the petition in court.