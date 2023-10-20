Sophia Bush's Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Looks Sad Outside Home She Shares With Ali Krieger After Cheating Allegations
Ashlyn Harris looked downcast when she grabbed her son from the home she shares with Ali Krieger after the latter hinted that she strayed from their marriage with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Krieger seemed to confirm the cheating rumors by making a Beyoncé reference on her Instagram — which happened to be on Harris' birthday.
The soccer star kept her head down while collecting the son she shares with Krieger, Ocean, on Thursday, on her 38th birthday. Harris stopped by their house — but did not go inside — and collected her son, a stroller, and a bag from the front porch.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the accused cheater kept a straight face, wearing a green jacket, khaki pants, a beige Yankees cap, and sneakers.
Holding onto her son tightly, Harris appeared stone-faced during the short visit, signaling she might be bothered that her personal life is being dragged through the headlines.
Her romance with Bush broke this week, with insiders claiming the athlete and Hollywood actress were caught flirting at Cannes in June while they were both married to other people.
Harris married Krieger nearly four years ago, and they share two children. Bush, 45, said "I do" to Grant Hughes last year. Harris and Bush have not addressed the cheating rumors — however, they slapped their significant others with divorce documents months after Cannes.
RadarOnline.com obtained Harris' documents showing she officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Krieger on September 19. She did not list a date of separation but cited that their relationship was "irretrievably broken."
In the divorce petition, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team [USWNT] player said she planned to hash out a parenting plan with Krieger, who also played on the USWNT. She also stated that she intended to work out a marital settlement agreement with her estranged wife, which made it seem like Harris believes the divorce will go smoothly.
Krieger may have thrown a wrench in that plan when she publicly insinuated that Harris cheated.
As for Bush, the actress filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes, in August after just 13 months of marriage — however, he doesn't seem as bitter about the split.
"Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled," his rep revealed.
While fans were floored that the girls-girl Bush was tangled up in a cheating scandal, it's not her first. Erin Foster alleged that Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with Bush. The One Tree Hill costars married in 2005, and divorced five months later after Chad was accused of straying with Paris Hilton.