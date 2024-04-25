Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Jeannie Mai

Security Footage: Jeannie Mai Submits Images of Jeezy With Gun in Divorce War as Rapper Denies Child Neglect, Domestic Abuse Claims

jeannie mai jeezy court batltle documents pp
Source: mega;

The talk show host said that Jeezy continues to "deflect" her "valid concerns" by accusing her of "gatekeeping" despite a potentially "catastrophic" outcome.

By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jeannie Mai raised concerns about her 2-year-old daughter's welfare amid her divorce war with estranged husband Jeezy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Real co-host accused her rapper ex — born Jay Wayne Jenkins — of child neglect in shocking newly filed court documents, claiming she had removed their daughter from the Atlanta, Georgia, home the couple shared in Oct. 2023 after their daughter found his Louis Vuitton bag that allegedly contained an AK-47 inside.

Article continues below advertisement
jeannie mai jeezy court batltle documents

Mai's filing alleged that staff disclosed to her that Jeezy would "frequently" deposit firearms and bullets, "an obvious choking hazard," in unsecured locations throughout the home.

She claimed this was after the same gun was found next to a bed, "which the minor could have easily accessed."

Mai said she has been insistent on safe storage of the firearms in the parties' homes, as weapons are "obviously dangerous to a two-year-old."

"During the time that the parties' resided together, both in Los Angeles, California, and in Atalanta, Georgia, Father would frequently walk around the house carrying an AK-47," court docs obtained by this outlet read, providing images from security footage to substantiate her claims.

Article continues below advertisement
jeannie mai jeezy court batltle documents

The former 'Real' co-host accused her rapper ex — born Jay Wayne Jenkins — of child neglect in shocking newly filed court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Mai's filing alleged that staff disclosed to her that Jeezy would "frequently" deposit firearms and bullets, "an obvious choking hazard," in unsecured locations throughout the home such as kitchen counters and dining room tables.

The talk show host said that Jeezy continues to "deflect" her "valid concerns" by accusing her of "gatekeeping" despite a potentially "catastrophic" outcome.

In her explosive filing, Mai also claimed her estranged husband choked her from behind as she was coming up the stairs and pushed her down the steps while they were at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on April 14, 2022.

MORE ON:
Jeannie Mai
Article continues below advertisement
jeannie mai jeezy court batltle documents

"During the time that the parties' resided together, both in Los Angeles, California, and in Atalanta, Georgia, Father would frequently walk around the house carrying an AK-47," court docs obtained by this outlet read.

Article continues below advertisement

Text messages provided to the court showed that he apologized for putting Mai "in danger" after he allegedly injured them both in a golf cart crash while he was allegedly "overly intoxicated."

Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in 2021 and he filed for divorce in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
jeannie mai jeezy court batltle documents

The talk show host said that Jeezy continues to "deflect" her "valid concerns" by accusing her of "gatekeeping" despite a potentially "catastrophic" outcome.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeezy, in a statement shared Thursday, shut down the "deeply disturbing" abuse and child neglect claims. "The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," he told Page Six.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.