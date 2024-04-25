Security Footage: Jeannie Mai Submits Images of Jeezy With Gun in Divorce War as Rapper Denies Child Neglect, Domestic Abuse Claims
Jeannie Mai raised concerns about her 2-year-old daughter's welfare amid her divorce war with estranged husband Jeezy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Real co-host accused her rapper ex — born Jay Wayne Jenkins — of child neglect in shocking newly filed court documents, claiming she had removed their daughter from the Atlanta, Georgia, home the couple shared in Oct. 2023 after their daughter found his Louis Vuitton bag that allegedly contained an AK-47 inside.
She claimed this was after the same gun was found next to a bed, "which the minor could have easily accessed."
Mai said she has been insistent on safe storage of the firearms in the parties' homes, as weapons are "obviously dangerous to a two-year-old."
"During the time that the parties' resided together, both in Los Angeles, California, and in Atalanta, Georgia, Father would frequently walk around the house carrying an AK-47," court docs obtained by this outlet read, providing images from security footage to substantiate her claims.
Mai's filing alleged that staff disclosed to her that Jeezy would "frequently" deposit firearms and bullets, "an obvious choking hazard," in unsecured locations throughout the home such as kitchen counters and dining room tables.
The talk show host said that Jeezy continues to "deflect" her "valid concerns" by accusing her of "gatekeeping" despite a potentially "catastrophic" outcome.
In her explosive filing, Mai also claimed her estranged husband choked her from behind as she was coming up the stairs and pushed her down the steps while they were at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on April 14, 2022.
- SHOCKING PHOTOS: Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Domestic Abuse And Child Neglect Claims in Divorce War
- Jeezy Claims Ex Jeannie Mai 'Staged' Photo of Daughter With Gun, Demands Primary Custody of 2-Year-Old in Nasty Divorce Battle
- Jeannie Mai Fights Ex Jeezy's Plea to Seal ‘Sensitive’ Records in ‘Contentious’ Divorce Fight, Questions His Motives
Text messages provided to the court showed that he apologized for putting Mai "in danger" after he allegedly injured them both in a golf cart crash while he was allegedly "overly intoxicated."
Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in 2021 and he filed for divorce in 2023.
Jeezy, in a statement shared Thursday, shut down the "deeply disturbing" abuse and child neglect claims. "The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," he told Page Six.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody."