Security Footage: Jeannie Mai Submits Images of Jeezy With Gun in Divorce War as Rapper Denies Child Neglect, Domestic Abuse Claims

She claimed this was after the same gun was found next to a bed, "which the minor could have easily accessed."

Mai said she has been insistent on safe storage of the firearms in the parties' homes, as weapons are "obviously dangerous to a two-year-old."

"During the time that the parties' resided together, both in Los Angeles, California, and in Atalanta, Georgia, Father would frequently walk around the house carrying an AK-47," court docs obtained by this outlet read, providing images from security footage to substantiate her claims.