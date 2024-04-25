'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Criminal Charges Over Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia DISMISSED
The criminal charges filed against 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton were officially dismissed this week after she stayed out of trouble for six months, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Tammy was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia last year on Aug. 7, 2023.
She was seated in the passenger seat of a car that was pulled over for speeding while driving in Sturgis, Kentucky, according to the police report which noted the incident took place around 5:15 PM.
The officer smelled "marijuana coming from the vehicle" when he spoke to the driver, following which Tammy confessed to having some with her.
"In her purse was a glass jar containing approximately an ounce or more of marijuana," according to the officer.
Last year, a judge said if the TLC personality completed a Marijuana Education Program and stayed out of trouble for six months, the case would be dismissed.
As of yesterday, the charges against Tammy were finally dropped, a circuit court clerk confirmed to RadarOnline.com.
News of her citation emerged just days after the funeral of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. Caleb died on June 30 at 3:06 PM, just days after celebrating his milestone 40th birthday.
The couple exchanged their vows in Nov. 2022 during season 4 of the hit TLC reality series and were reportedly estranged at the time of his passing.
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Swimsuit Photo Reveals 440-Pound Weight Loss Months After Drug Citation and Husband's Death
- 'Baddies' Star Rollie's Plastic Surgeon Sues Zeus Network After Reality Star Trashes Their Work Following BBL Procedure
- 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Masika Kalysha Drops $6 Million Lawsuit Over 2020 Hazel-E Fight
"He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," she told PEOPLE. "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."
An autopsy report showed that his official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years and his manner of death was natural.
Tammy has continued to make strides in her personal life and with her weight loss journey, having shed 440 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The reality star previously said it felt incredible to be able to move around "without a walker" or a wheelchair, revealing she was excited to be able to sit in the front seat and enjoy new aspects of life.
Tammy flaunted her progress in a swimsuit photo shared to her Instagram this week alongside a friend who gushed, "proud of you."