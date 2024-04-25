Ne-Yo Calls Cops to Remove Ex Sade Bagnerise From His Georgia Mansion

Ne-Yo took action after his ex Sade Bagnerise showed up at his Georgia mansion and started acting up. A source close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Ne-Yo called the police and asked that Sade be escorted from the premises on Thursday morning.

We confirmed with the Alpharetta Police Department that officers responded to Ne-Yo's home at 12:30 AM. Due to the sensitivity of the case, they could not reveal more information.