Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ne-Yo
Exclusive

Ne-Yo Calls Cops to Remove Ex Sade Bagnerise From His Georgia Mansion

ne yo sage
Source: MEGA; Instagram

Ne-Yo took action after his ex Sage Bagnerise showed up at his Georgia mansion and started acting up.

By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ne-Yo took action after his ex Sade Bagnerise showed up at his Georgia mansion and started acting up. A source close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Ne-Yo called the police and asked that Sade be escorted from the premises on Thursday morning.

We confirmed with the Alpharetta Police Department that officers responded to Ne-Yo's home at 12:30 AM. Due to the sensitivity of the case, they could not reveal more information.

Article continues below advertisement
ne yo
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com confirmed with the Alpharetta Police Department that officers responded to Ne-Yo's home at 12:30 AM.

When we contacted Sade for comment, she told RadarOnline.com, "We are two parents co-parenting and we had a heated argument." She admitted that "emotions escalated" and insisted, "I removed myself from the home."

Sade also shared that she hoped they could grow from this incident, adding she wants Ne-Yo to be a "more attentive, proactive" father to their sons.

Article continues below advertisement

The Because of You singer, 44, has seven children but his two youngest are Braiden and Brixton, whom she legally shares with Sade. After allegedly barging into his six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, she began filming him and spewing out accusations of alleged assault and neglect. After cops arrived at Ne-Yo's home, Sade left the premises.

Article continues below advertisement
ne yo sage
Source: MEGA; Instagram

Ne-Yo has seven children but his two youngest are with Sade.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't Sade's first run-in with cops. We broke the story — she was arrested in September 2023 on charges of cruelty to children after she allegedly helped her son, who is not Ne-Yo's kid, fight another child at the bus stop. A woman named Veronica filed for a temporary protective order against Sade, claiming that she and her son “premeditated” the alleged attack.

MORE ON:
Ne-Yo
Article continues below advertisement

In the TRO obtained by RadarOnline.com, Veronica said Sade and her kid allegedly hid in bushes near the bus stop before assaulting her son. She also claimed that there was camera footage and eyewitnesses who saw Sade allegedly punch Veronica’s son as Bagnerise’s child fought him.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
ne yo sage mugshot
Source: Fulton County Jail

Sade was arrested in September 2023 on charges of cruelty to children after she allegedly helped her son, who is not Ne-Yo's kid, fight another child at the bus stop.

Article continues below advertisement

Veronica alleged that witnesses also saw Sade “kick and place my son in a chokehold prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray. Eyewitnesses notified law enforcement at which point [Sade] and her son fled the scene.”

Veronica further charged that Sade's son continued to make alleged verbal threats against her child on social media, allegedly even sending footage of him threatening to “kill my son on video.”

Article continues below advertisement
ne yo
Source: MEGA

Ne-Yo's team has yet to respond for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Online records showed Ne-Yo's ex was arrested on March 27, 2023, on charges of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, and battery. Sade was released two days later after posting a bond of $31k.

Sade spoke to RadarOnline.com after the incident and claimed she was protecting her son from bullies.

“My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution," she shared.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.