Ne-Yo Calls Cops to Remove Ex Sade Bagnerise From His Georgia Mansion
Ne-Yo took action after his ex Sade Bagnerise showed up at his Georgia mansion and started acting up. A source close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Ne-Yo called the police and asked that Sade be escorted from the premises on Thursday morning.
We confirmed with the Alpharetta Police Department that officers responded to Ne-Yo's home at 12:30 AM. Due to the sensitivity of the case, they could not reveal more information.
When we contacted Sade for comment, she told RadarOnline.com, "We are two parents co-parenting and we had a heated argument." She admitted that "emotions escalated" and insisted, "I removed myself from the home."
Sade also shared that she hoped they could grow from this incident, adding she wants Ne-Yo to be a "more attentive, proactive" father to their sons.
The Because of You singer, 44, has seven children but his two youngest are Braiden and Brixton, whom she legally shares with Sade. After allegedly barging into his six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, she began filming him and spewing out accusations of alleged assault and neglect. After cops arrived at Ne-Yo's home, Sade left the premises.
This isn't Sade's first run-in with cops. We broke the story — she was arrested in September 2023 on charges of cruelty to children after she allegedly helped her son, who is not Ne-Yo's kid, fight another child at the bus stop. A woman named Veronica filed for a temporary protective order against Sade, claiming that she and her son “premeditated” the alleged attack.
In the TRO obtained by RadarOnline.com, Veronica said Sade and her kid allegedly hid in bushes near the bus stop before assaulting her son. She also claimed that there was camera footage and eyewitnesses who saw Sade allegedly punch Veronica’s son as Bagnerise’s child fought him.
Veronica alleged that witnesses also saw Sade “kick and place my son in a chokehold prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray. Eyewitnesses notified law enforcement at which point [Sade] and her son fled the scene.”
Veronica further charged that Sade's son continued to make alleged verbal threats against her child on social media, allegedly even sending footage of him threatening to “kill my son on video.”
Online records showed Ne-Yo's ex was arrested on March 27, 2023, on charges of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, and battery. Sade was released two days later after posting a bond of $31k.
Sade spoke to RadarOnline.com after the incident and claimed she was protecting her son from bullies.
“My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution," she shared.