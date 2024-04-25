Caught on Camera: Possible UFO Spotted Flying Over New York City by Passenger Departing LaGuardia Airport
A passenger flying out of LaGuardia Airport claimed to have witnessed an unidentified flying object flying over New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged UFO sighting came earlier this week when passenger Michelle Reyes departed New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.
Reyes claimed she witnessed a mysterious “flying cylinder” hovering over the Big Apple shortly after takeoff. She also snapped a photo of the mysterious object which can be seen here.
“The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw,” Reyes told NewsNation during an interview on Wednesday.
“Maybe it was a safety hazard,” she continued, “but unfortunately, I haven’t heard back from them. They didn’t acknowledge my email.”
Reyes also claimed that she and another passenger witnessed the purported UFO flying over New York City as they departed LaGuardia Airport earlier this week.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking that someone else saw what I saw,” Reyes said during her NewsNation interview on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UFO expert Ben Hansen confirmed that there was no evidence that Reyes “faked or hoaxed” the alleged UFO sighting.
“It’s there,” Hansen said regarding Reyes’ photo of the mysterious object. “It’s very clear, which is unusual.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the suspected UFO witnessed by Reyes this week was just the latest unidentified flying object to be seen by someone in recent months.
- Wendy Williams' Guardian Reprimanded by Divorce Judge for Not Providing Kevin Hunter With Financial Records
- Harvey Weinstein's First Accuser Ashley Judd Slams Court's Decision to Overturn Disgraced Producer's 2020 Conviction: 'We Know What Happened'
- Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Rape Conviction OVERTURNED by New York’s Top Appeals Court
According to the New York Post, New York City registered a surprising 30 UFO sightings with the National UFO Reporting in 2023. That number is up 7% from the 28 reports recorded in 2022 and up a whopping 10% from the 27 alleged UFOs spotted in 2021.
Another New York City native claimed to have witnessed a “freely rotating tic-tac shaped metallic, reflective object” flying above Brooklyn back on June 13, 2023. That purported UFO allegedly disappeared within seconds.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I looked away for 5-10 seconds and it was gone,” that observer said in June. “It would have to have moved 100s of miles per hour to disappear from my field of view in the time that I looked away.”
A third person then claimed to have seen a “pill-shaped object” hovering over Brooklyn’s McGuire Fields back on October 28, 2023.
“We saw something that looked strange in the sky,” that observed wrote after the suspected UFO sighting. “I have video and pictures but what I saw with the naked eye is something I never saw before.”
The handful of alleged UFO sightings reported in recent weeks and months came shortly after Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch testified before Congress about UFOs back in July 2023.
Grusch testified that the United States not only recovered crashed UFOs in the past, but that the federal government also recovered "nonhuman biologics with some of these recoveries."
"Nonhuman," Grusch said during his congressional testimony in July. "And that was the assessment of people who had direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the project."