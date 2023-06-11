'It's Bigger on the Inside': US Military Accused of Recovering a UFO That 'Distorted Space-Time'
A top attorney involved in bringing UFO whistleblowers to Congress claimed that a crashed alien craft recovered by the US military "distorted space-time" and was "bigger on the inside," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Daniel Sheehan shared this mind-boggling tale with DailyMail.com, which he says was recounted by a whistleblower who allegedly participated in a program retrieving crashed non-human spacecraft. This claim is the latest in a series of stunning allegations this week regarding the US government's possession of multiple crashed "non-human" crafts.
The Department of Defense has denied any verifiable information to support these claims. However, Sheehan has been helping bring whistleblowers like David Grusch to Congress to expose what he believes is a government cover-up of extraterrestrial encounters.
Grusch, a former senior Air Force intelligence officer, filed his first whistleblower complaint with the DoD Inspector General in July 2021, alleging that defense officials had failed to properly disclose UFO crash retrieval programs to Congress.
Grusch served as the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) representative to the UFO task force from 2019 to 2021 and then co-led "unidentified anomalous phenomena" analysis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency until July 2022.
Sheehan claimed that Grusch provided scores of classified documents and photos to the DoD Inspector General.
Sheehan says that the alleged crash retrieval program insider told him that they recovered a 30ft saucer partially embedded in the earth with "fantastical" properties. Sheehan declined to provide further details, including the location and the date of the incident, admitting that he couldn't provide evidence for the claims.
Skeptics often dismiss these stories of off-world UFOs stored by secret government programs due to the lack of details, documents, and photos.
Physicists have theorized that the propulsion of an advanced craft could involve warping space-time around it to negate the effects of gravity.
Sheehan shared that space was not the only dimension around the warped craft. However, Sheehan declined to give further details on these claims.
Jim Shell, a former Chief Scientist of the Space Innovation and Development Center at Air Force Space Command, wrote on LinkedIn Monday to support his former colleague Grusch.
"I will vouch for the integrity of Dave Grusch! Getting to the bottom of this is elusive and problematic, to say the least," Shell wrote. "I will assert no matter the conclusion of extraterrestrial materials or not, the DoD and IC security apparatus is in trouble, and unwitting accomplices are fostering an abusive system."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.