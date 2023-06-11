'It's Bigger on the Inside': US Military Accused of Recovering a UFO That 'Distorted Space-Time'

Grusch, a former senior Air Force intelligence officer, filed his first whistleblower complaint with the DoD Inspector General in July 2021, alleging that defense officials had failed to properly disclose UFO crash retrieval programs to Congress.

Grusch served as the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) representative to the UFO task force from 2019 to 2021 and then co-led "unidentified anomalous phenomena" analysis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency until July 2022.

Sheehan claimed that Grusch provided scores of classified documents and photos to the DoD Inspector General.