'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Swimsuit Photo Reveals 440-Pound Weight Loss Months After Drug Arrest and Husband's Death

Fans have watched Tammy's impressive turnaround after tipping the scales at 725 pounds. After shedding 440 pounds post-op, she is now down to 285 pounds and has a fresh lease on life.

Tammy began to see improvements in her day-to-day, telling PEOPLE how she cherished being able to "walk without a walker" or "be pushed in a wheelchair" without an oxygen tank after losing so much weight. The reality star said being able to fit in the front seat of a car was another hurdle she overcame.

In a shocking turn of events, Tammy hit a rough patch last year when she was arrested on August 7 and charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in her home state of Kentucky.