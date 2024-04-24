'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Swimsuit Photo Reveals 440-Pound Weight Loss Months After Drug Arrest and Husband's Death
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flaunted her extreme weight loss in a new swimsuit photo, putting her much slimmer figure on display while enjoying a dip in the pool.
The TLC personality posed alongside psychic medium pal Haley Michelle, who shared how "proud" she is of her friend's progress after undergoing bariatric surgery back in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans have watched Tammy's impressive turnaround after tipping the scales at 725 pounds. After shedding 440 pounds post-op, she is now down to 285 pounds and has a fresh lease on life.
Tammy began to see improvements in her day-to-day, telling PEOPLE how she cherished being able to "walk without a walker" or "be pushed in a wheelchair" without an oxygen tank after losing so much weight. The reality star said being able to fit in the front seat of a car was another hurdle she overcame.
In a shocking turn of events, Tammy hit a rough patch last year when she was arrested on August 7 and charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in her home state of Kentucky.
The officer claimed he could "smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when" he made contact with the driver in the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com. "In her purse was a glass jar containing approximately an ounce or more of marijuana."
Tammy was ordered to complete a Marijuana Education Program and the case was deferred for six months.
The reality star was hit with the charges only five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham's funeral, also attended by her sister, Amy Slaton, who joined her in paying their respects. He died on June 30.
Tammy and Caleb were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, but the reality star clarified that she still had the utmost respect and love for him post-split.
The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022 and married at the center that November, just weeks after his proposal.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Caleb's official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years. His manner of death was natural.
In the wake of his passing, Tammy has been working hard to remain optimistic as she continues with her weight loss journey after battling with grief.
"The surgery has actually done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health," she shared in a TikTok last December. "For my everything!"