Ryan Seacrest and GF Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years, TV Host Felt 'Pressure' to Get Married and Have Kids: Sources

ryan seacrest aubrey paige pp
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige have decided to call it quits on their three-year relationship.

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige have decided to call it quits on their three-year relationship after insiders shared with RadarOnline.com that the American Idol host began feeling "pressured" to pop the question and start a family.

Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, must have ended their romance on a good note because a source noted that they will remain close pals.

ryan seacrest aubrey paige
Source: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

The pair went public with their romance in May 2021.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," the insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

Seacrest's team confirmed their breakup but did not elaborate on the reason behind the split.

However, an insider shared that the pressure began mounting for the career-driven Seacrest to get down on one knee last year, with his then-girlfriend allegedly dropping hints that she wanted a ring.

Pals had allegedly warned the television and radio personality that he better step up in the relationship, or else.

ryan seacrest aubrey paige
Source: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Insiders shared that Aubrey had high hopes that Ryan would pop the question.

"A lot of people rolled their eyes when Ryan first started dating Aubrey because of the age difference, but his friends have come to admire her," the source claimed in February 2023. "Aubrey's really been there for Ryan. She's helped him get back on track after his health scare from a couple years back.

"Ryan's going to lose another one if he doesn't step up to the plate."

Sources later claimed that his much younger model girlfriend didn't just want her diamond and had hoped to start a family with Seacrest, whose net worth is estimated at $450 million.

Some believed his relationship with Paige was the real deal — especially after he quit Live with Kelly and Ryan. Several insiders speculated that he left the show after six years to build their future together.

ryan seacrest aubrey paige breakup
Source: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

She had also allegedly wanted to start a family with the career-driven star.

Paige was allegedly "clear from day one that she's not just interested in getting married," an insider at the time claimed. "She wants a guarantee the deal will include having children."

"She wants kids, and she wants them with Ryan," they dished; however, Seacrest allegedly did not feel the same way.

ryan seacrest aubrey paige
Source: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Ryan and Paige were still posting photos together earlier this month.

"He's always on the run, and can't even imagine how he'd handle all his projects if he was kept awake by the cries of a newborn," the source explained.

Seacrest first went public with Paige in May 2021. They were seen together earlier this month when she appeared on his show On Air with Ryan Seacrest to promote her new wine game, Sippin on Somethin’.

Seacrest even congratulated her "for bringing this great idea to life" via social media on April 4, telling her he was "so proud."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.

