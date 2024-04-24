Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's 'Something About Her' Sandwich Shop Set to Open After Year-long Delay
Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop, Something About Her, has been something of a mystery as original plans to open were delayed for over a year — until now.
The reality star's highly-anticipated new restaurant finally has a grand opening date, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Something About Her has been a long time coming for Ariana and Katie, who first filed for the LLC in July 2021. The process of securing a retail space and perfecting a menu was heavily featured during the last season of Vanderpump Rules — and the storyline has continued into the current season as patrons eagerly await a chance to try the gourmet sandwiches.
While Katie and Ariana threw shade at ex-husband Tom Schwartz and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, respectively, over the delayed opening of their restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge — while insisting their shop's opening would go over more smoothly — the reality stars found themselves grappling with a similar failure to launch.
Ongoing permit issues with the City of West Hollywood halted Something About Her's January 2024 opening date; however, a source now claims the sandwich shop is set to open its doors to the public on May 22, 2024.
Ariana and Katie's shop will host soft openings leading to the main event. A weekend-long Pride celebration is also slated to take place after May 22.
"The inside of the shop is ready to go. Everything is still in place as it has been teased on the show," a source told the Sun.
"Everything has been falling into place with Something About Her," Katie revealed in a recent episode. "We secured our location last September. We got it all redesigned by Jon Hutman, who is Nancy Meyers' production designer, and we brought Penny on in a more official capacity to do our menu and be our [COO]."
While the inside of the shop looks like the set of a Meyers' movie, the outside is still a work in progress.
The outdoor patio area has yet to be rebuilt after Ariana and Katie were forced to deconstruct a seating area and remove a yellow and white striped awning and sign, neither of which have been replaced.
While the patio remains bare, an application has been filed for a 20-square-foot seating area to be constructed outside. The application also indicated new signage and awning would be coming soon.
In the meantime, some outdoor seating for guests to enjoy their food.
"The shop is going to add tables to the side alleyway and a custom bench right in front of the store," the insider confirmed.
The source also revealed Katie and Ariana are still working to assemble staff, claiming, "The owners are interviewing people for various positions at the moment."