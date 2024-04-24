Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's 'Something About Her' Sandwich Shop Set to Open After Year-long Delay

Something About Her has been a long time coming for Ariana and Katie, who first filed for the LLC in July 2021. The process of securing a retail space and perfecting a menu was heavily featured during the last season of Vanderpump Rules — and the storyline has continued into the current season as patrons eagerly await a chance to try the gourmet sandwiches.

While Katie and Ariana threw shade at ex-husband Tom Schwartz and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, respectively, over the delayed opening of their restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge — while insisting their shop's opening would go over more smoothly — the reality stars found themselves grappling with a similar failure to launch.