'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Under Pressure to Open Sandwich Shop After Obtaining Liquor License With Strict Deadline

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop is one step closer to opening its doors.

Mar. 22 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

There's something about deadlines... Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop is one step closer to opening its doors — but the ladies better get a move on because RadarOnline.com has discovered that their long-awaited liquor license was approved and has an end-date that will approach in a blink of an eye.

The Vanderpump Rules star submitted their liquor license application with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in October as the ladies look to serve beer and wine at their West Hollywood location.

Records show Something About Her's liquor license was approved on February 26, 2024 — but it's only good for the next 10 months.

It will expire on January 31, 2025, reported The U.S. Sun. This means Madix and Maloney must work overtime to open the sandwich shop doors before the liquor license is no longer valid — but they still have an uphill battle before they are officially in business.

Madix and Maloney are still waiting for approval for their patio update. The Pump Rules pair filed an application on January 3, 2024, for a 20-square-foot outdoor dining area. The paperwork indicated they would be adding an awning and new signage for the sandwich shop; however, the application is still pending.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

It's unclear if the deli queens plan to open despite the patio not being done — but fans have been waiting for what feels like ages for Something About Her's opening.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madix and Maloney's team for comment.

In September, Vanderpump Rules viewers lost their minds when it was revealed that construction on the highly-anticipated WeHo eatery had been halted for over a month. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the lonely and empty sandwich shop front; however, sources shared with us at the time there was no truth behind the speculation that Something About Her is closing up shop.

Katie recently addressed her frustrations about the business.

We were told Madix and Maloney were moving forward with opening and were "eager" to do it sooner rather than later. The Bravolebrities have expressed their frustrations over the delay — something they can likely sympathize with at least Katie's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

Despite not serving sandwiches, the pair have already made a pretty penny on Something About Her merchandise — another issue that didn't sit well with anxious and hungry fans.

