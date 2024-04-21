Trump Hush Money Trial: Former 'National Enquirer' Publisher David Pecker Expected to Be First Witness Called by Prosecution

Prosecutors have reportedly been hesitant to reveal who will testify, and in what order, due to concerns that Trump will attack witnesses in the case on social media.

Although a judge issued a gag order to prohibit Trump from attacking witnesses and court staff, prosecutors argued in court that Trump has already violated the gag order and urged the judge overseeing the trial to hold him in contempt.

Trump has repeatedly raged against the gag order on social media. "This conflicted, Trump-Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long. He is running roughshod over my lawyers and legal team," he wrote on Truth Social.

"The New York System of 'Justice' is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!"